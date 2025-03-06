10 Analysts Assess Plug Power: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Plug Power, revealing an average target of $1.81, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. This current average has decreased by 26.72% from the previous average price target of $2.47.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Plug Power by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arthur Sitbon Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $1.60 $1.75 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $1.25 $2.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $1.50 $2.00 Ryan Pfingst B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $1.10 $1.40 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $1.80 $2.50 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $1.40 $1.60 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $3.00 $5.00 Tom Curran Seaport Global Announces Sell $1.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $2.50 $2.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Plug Power. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Plug Power compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Plug Power's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Plug Power analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Plug Power Better

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem-from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Financial Milestones: Plug Power's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Plug Power's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Plug Power's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -697.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plug Power's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -56.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plug Power's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -32.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PLUG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold Mar 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PLUG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.