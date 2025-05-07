10 Analysts Assess Beam Therapeutics: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $51.0, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. A 7.07% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $54.88.

The standing of Beam Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $31.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Alec Stranahan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $40.00 - Soumit Roy Jones Trading Announces Buy $34.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $24.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $24.00

For valuable insights into Beam Therapeutics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Beam Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company committed to creating a new class of precision genetic medicines based on its proprietary base editing technology, with a vision of providing lifelong cures to patients suffering from serious diseases. The company is focused on its programs in the hematology and genetic disease portfolios, which comprise different product candidates in its pipeline, such as BEAM-101, which is being developed to target Sickle Cell Disease, BEAM-302, a liver-targeting lipid nanoparticle, being developed to target Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and other drug candidates including BEAM-302, BEAM-103 & 104. The company views its operations and manages its business in one operating segment, operating exclusively in the United States.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Beam Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -90.49% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Beam Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -300.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beam Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -11.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beam Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Beam Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

