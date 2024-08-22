1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Nvidia Stock Is Heading to $135. Is It a Buy?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is gearing up for the release of its second-quarter results on Aug. 28, and sentiment toward the stock on Wall Street has been moving in a bullish direction. In a note published Monday, Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari reiterated a buy rating on the artificial intelligence (AI) leader and maintained a price target of $135 per share on the stock.

At the time of the note's publication, Hari's target on the stock suggested potential upside of roughly 9%, but subsequent gains have pushed the implied upside down. Is Nvidia a worthwhile buy heading into its hotly anticipated earnings report?

Can Nvidia crush expectations again?

In addition to highlighting Nvidia's strong competitive positioning in AI and other accelerated computing applications, Goldman's latest note on Nvidia left the door open for a positive valuation revision coming out of the earnings report. With the first-quarter report that it published in May, Nvidia guided for roughly $28 billion in sales and a gross margin of 74.8% in the second quarter. The company also said that it expected non-GAAP (adjusted) operating expenses to come in at $2.8 billion for the period.

Over the last year, Nvidia has repeatedly delivered results that far exceeded both its own targets and Wall Street's. As a result, expectations are very high. For example, HSBC expects the tech leader to report revenue of $30 billion. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate calls for the business to post $28.6 billion in sales.

Capital spending reports and guidance from Microsoft and other key customers suggest that there's a good chance that Nvidia will once again beat the average analyst estimates, but the stage may be set for valuation volatility in the near term. The AI front-runner may need to post revenue and earnings that come in significantly above the average Wall Street targets to trigger another big rally in the near term.

Nvidia still looks like a worthwhile buy ahead of earnings, but investors may want to use a dollar-cost-averaging strategy to minimize risk.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $787,394!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 22, 2024

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.