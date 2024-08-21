1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Nvidia Stock Is Going to $160. Is It a Buy?

Investors are highly anticipating Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) quarterly earnings report on Aug. 28. After recently sinking below $100 per share, Nvidia stock has surged by about 30% in just two weeks.

But one Wall Street analyst thinks there's more gains to come. In a new research report released Monday, Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes said he thinks there's still time for investors to buy Nvidia stock, which he thinks will reach $160 per share. That would imply another 23% upside for shares of the advanced semiconductor company.

AI spending will drive huge free cash flow

Spending to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by both large and small tech companies has exploded. And Nvidia has been the biggest beneficiary to date. Management itself expects to report revenue of about $28 billion in its upcoming earnings report. That would be more than double the $13.5 billion the company reported in the prior-year period.

The company has handily beat its own revenue estimates in the latest string of earnings reports, so investors might be expecting more. Regardless of whether it meets or beats estimates, the Melius Research analyst sees enough market opportunity for Nvidia to realize soaring free cash flow in the near future.

Reitzes wrote in his research report that Nvidia "has the potential to deliver over $270 billion in free cash flow over the next 3 years. Given this surge in cash flow, it should be able to return an overwhelming amount of that cash to shareholders."

The recent run in Nvidia's stock likely has some good news from the upcoming earnings report already baked in, so investors shouldn't necessarily expect a spike in shares after the report. But longer term, strong net income and cash flow should continue, making it a stock worth owning.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $779,735!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.