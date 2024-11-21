The 1 Thing Everyone Needs to Know About Social Security Before Retirement

Social Security pays benefits each month to millions of older Americans. For many, those benefits spell the difference between making ends meet in retirement, versus not being able to afford basic essentials.

If you're not yet retired, you might have certain ideas in your head about what to expect from Social Security. However, it's important to make sure those ideas are grounded in reality.

How much income will you get from Social Security?

One of the biggest misconceptions about Social Security is that your monthly benefits will mostly replace your pre-retirement income in full. If you're a higher earner, you may find that your monthly benefits don't come close to making up for your previous paychecks. And if you're an average wage-earner, you may find that your benefits are able to replace about 40% of your pre-retirement salary.

But even that is a pretty big pay cut, and one that might force you into a lifestyle you don't want. What this tells you is that planning to retire on Social Security alone is a bad idea.

Furthermore, while it's possible to delay a Social Security claim for a boosted benefit that replaces more of your income, you also have to account for Social Security cuts. Those may be coming in about a decade if lawmakers don't find a way to fix the program's financial problems. So a delayed filing should not be your sole backup plan.

Save for retirement so that life isn't a struggle

There are plenty of people who end up retiring on just Social Security -- and who struggle financially because of that. If that doesn't sound like the retirement you want, take steps to build a nest egg while you're still working.

Don't worry if you can't allocate the 15% to 20% of your paycheck that experts commonly recommend to your IRA or 401(k) plan. That's a lot of money to part with and not feasible for everyone.

Instead, set yourself up with a budget, and come up with a meaningful but reasonable sum to contribute toward retirement. Then stay consistent with that number.

Imagine you land on $250 as a feasible monthly IRA or 401(k) contribution, which amounts to $3,000 a year. If you save that sum over a 30-year period and your portfolio delivers an 8% yearly return during that time, which is a bit below the stock market's average, you'll end up with a nest egg worth about $340,000.

With a balance that size, you'll not necessarily live a life of luxury. However, combined with Social Security, you might also be a ways off from struggling. And there's nothing wrong with landing in that position.

Assuming that Social Security will replace the bulk of your pre-retirement paycheck is one of the worst mistakes you can make on the road to preparing for your senior years. Recognize how much (or little) Social Security will pay you, and then take steps to build savings so you're not forced to cut corners too drastically once your career comes to an end.

