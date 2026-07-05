1 Thing That Could Send Meta Platforms Stock Soaring in 2026

Key Points

Meta Platforms trades at a modest valuation relative to to the company's high operating margins and solid growth.

Meta AI Glasses may be a transformative product, and Meta Platforms controls 85% of the market.

Any positive news ahead about the Meta AI Glasses debut could send the stock soaring.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been a jarring growth stock over the past year. It's down by 15% year to date, but its fundamentals continue to improve. The stock only trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 20 and has solid growth rates already, so a single catalyst could result in a meaningful rally.

Reality Labs could be the catalyst. It's the AI hardware part of Meta Platforms' business that includes Quest headsets and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Here's what investors should know.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Meta Glasses can become a major hit

Meta Glasses are an innovative technology that let you take pictures, speak with AI tools, make and receive calls, and type on virtual surfaces just by wearing them. You don't have to pull out a smartphone to do any of those things anymore.

Meta Platforms debuted Meta Glasses in June with prices starting at $224. Payment plans are available starting at $19 per month, which lasts for two years at 0% APR. These prices are well within the ballpark of what many people can pay, including the $19 monthly plan. This technology is no longer science fiction, and just as importantly, it's more accessible to the average consumer.

While Meta Platforms released smart glasses a few years ago that had a relatively muted reception, those smart glasses were technologically limited and had no AI capabilities. They just let you take pictures using your glasses instead of taking out your smartphone. They were pretty much cameras with no other features. These current AI glasses are far more advanced, which can help them generate more traction.

The company has a massive head start compared to competitors in this new industry. It controls 85% of the AI glasses industry and already has 3.56 billion daily active users on its family of apps, which is a 4% year-over-year increase. Meta Platforms can promote its AI Glasses to its vast user base to get quick momentum and preserve its comfortable lead over competitors.

Having control over a high-potential industry remains compelling. Grand View Research projects a 24.2% CAGR for the smart glasses market through 2033, but the research company also estimates that the smart glasses market is only worth $3.2 billion. If it gets anywhere close to the smartphone market's $556.4 billion total valuation, this early start will be massive.

The success of Meta's AI Glasses should make it much easier for the company to sell other consumer hardware, similar to how Apple sells iPhones and MacBooks. The AI Glasses segment may be a sleeping giant, and the stock's 20 P/E ratio leaves a lot of room for upside momentum if that proves to be the case.

Meta Platforms is already delivering high growth rates

Even though Meta Platforms' stock has been stuck in the mud for more than a year, it continues to gain market share in the online advertising industry. Revenue surged by 33% year over year in Q1, with operating income rising by 30%. Meta Platforms closed out the first quarter with a robust 41% operating profit margin, which makes the current valuation even more baffling.

Meta Platforms' vast amount of capital and high profits make it easier to invest heavily into projects like AI Glasses until they become profitable. AI Glasses can also give Meta Platforms' advertising revenue a boost by creating more ad impressions.

Meta AI Glasses don't have to make up a big portion of total revenue right now. Just an announcement in the upcoming Q2 earnings release that shows meaningful momentum in this segment, combined with results investors have become accustomed to, may be enough to trigger a rally.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 5, 2026.

Marc Guberti has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.