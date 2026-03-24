1 Stock Set to Win From This $7 Trillion AI Opportunity

In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down how Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) may be one of the best-position businesses on earth to profit from the trillions of dollars being deployed across artificial intelligence. Also discussed are its subsidiaries Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP).

*Stock prices used were from the Morning of March 13, 2026. The video was published on March 23 2026.

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Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.