1 Small-Cap AI Growth Stock With 79% Upside Potential

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a financial technology (fintech) company that leverages advanced data science and proprietary AI-powered technology with the aim of enhancing institutions' financial solutions. They provide an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced software platform to assist institutions in originating loans and other assets.

With operations in the U.S., Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally, Pagaya's clients include other high-growth fintech firms, auto finance providers, real estate service providers, and traditional banks. Founded in 2006, the company is based in New York, and went public via a SPAC merger in June 2022.

Valued at $1.03 billion by market cap, PGY is a member of the Russell 2000 Index (RUT), a benchmark of small-cap stocks. Pagaya Technologies has been extremely volatile over the past year, and is down 41.6% in the last 52 weeks. Longer term, the shares have shed 90% in just the last two years.

However, PGY has bounced back recently, up 30% in the last three months.

Pagaya Reports Mixed Q2 Results

Pagaya Technologies announced its Q2 results in the second week of August, which didn't completely meet Wall Street's estimates. Revenue of $250.34 million was up 28% year over year, and topped analysts' consensus $239.25 million estimate. However, Pagaya's adjusted profit of $0.10 per share widely missed the Street's forecast.

During the quarter, Pagaya’s network volume of $2.30 billion edged out the $2.33 billion estimate from analysts, while interest income totaled $8.19 million against analysts' $9.16 million estimate. Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million rose 195% YoY, and is now at an annual run rate of $200 million.

Cash flow from operating activities reached $15 million, marking PGY's fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow.

Management also released their Q3 outlook, with revenue expected between $250 million to $260 million, and network volume in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $50 million and $60 million.

What's the Analyst Forecast for Pagaya?

Analysts are generally optimistic about Pagaya, which has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from 8 analysts in coverage.

Most recently, Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer initiated coverage of PGY stock with a “Buy” rating and a price target of $21, with the analyst indicating that the stock's post-earnings sell-off was overdone.

"Some investors zeroed in on a single negative data point in PGY’s report – the ~$58m in losses it incurred during the quarter due to the marking of older-vintage loans to fair value – and appear to have overlooked the company’s significant progress on multiple fronts, as well as the fact that it is now positioned to begin self-funding its growth and achieve GAAP net income profitability in 2025, in our view," Palmer explained in a note accompanying the new coverage. "Meanwhile, the company during the quarter added impactful new partners on both the loan origination and funding sides of its network, received its first-ever AAA rating in its personal loan ABS program, and achieve an important milestone by achieving positive incremental cash flow on network volume."

The mean price target for PGY is $27.00, implying expected upside of more than 79% from Friday's close.

