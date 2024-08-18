1 Semiconductor Stock Under $5 That's Outperforming Nvidia

Semiconductor stocks have pulled back from their highs, which presents an excellent buying opportunity as the industry continues to experience a boom. With the artificial intelligence (AI) era driving massive demand for semiconductors across multiple sectors, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) recently reported strong growth numbers for Q2 of 2024, featuring an 18.3% global surge in semiconductor sales year over year.

While Nvidia (NVDA) has emerged as the undisputed leader of the AI chip niche, many investors are now looking beyond the multi-trillion dollar behemoth for growth opportunities. Against this backdrop, penny stock POET Technologies (POET) has emerged as a tiny powerhouse in the semiconductor space. Trading under $5 per share, POET has powered its way to a gain of 195% so far in 2024 - outpacing even the impressive 150% returns of NVDA itself.

Here's a closer look at this penny stock, and its place in the semiconductor industry.

About POET Stock

Based in Toronto, POET Technologies (POET) is an under-the-radar semiconductor company that designs and manufactures discrete and integrated optoelectronic solutions for data centers and AI markets. The company offers integration solutions utilizing the POET Optical Interposer. This innovative platform combines electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module through wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

POET was the first company to develop a wafer-level optical interposer, attracting significant attention from data center customers. Valued at a market cap of $175 million, the company currently operates in China, Singapore, Canada, and the United States.

Along with outperforming NVDA, the stock is also beating the broader market in 2024, with the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) up just 16.5% on the year. However, POET is still whittling away at its 52-week decline of 28.9%, and is down 81% over the last decade.

POET Bolsters Its Cash Position

On Aug. 15, POET Technologies announced its Q2 results, which represented an improvement in many aspects of the company's numbers. As a pre-revenue company, it has significantly enhanced its capital acquisition and cash management strategies. The company raised $15 million through two non-brokered private placements and an additional $10 million in a registered direct offering to a single institutional investor, reflecting strong investor confidence. This capital infusion increased POET's cash reserves to $28.7 million by the end of July, ensuring a solid financial foundation for ongoing and future projects.

Additionally, through its ATM facility, POET raised $7.4 million by issuing common shares, further enhancing its liquidity. The company's strategic financial activities, aimed at reducing investment risk, have positioned it for sustained growth and development in the highly competitive tech sector. With these aggressive fundraising efforts and meticulous cash management, POET Technologies is well-prepared to pursue its ambitious technological initiatives and expand its market presence.

POET also showcased advanced products at OFC, such as an 800G transmit optical engine chipset and C-Band light sources, setting itself up for future market development, despite reporting a net loss of $8 million, or $0.14 per share, for the second quarter.

Advancing AI with Strategic Partnerships

In Q2, POET announced significant design wins with the partnerships of Foxconn Interconnect Technology and Luxshare Tech, affirming its role as a crucial supplier in the AI and high-speed data center markets. These partnerships enhance POET's technological prowess and its standing in theglobal market

Moreover, with the help of these partners, POET is developing a 3.2T optical engine program and 800G and 1.6T optical transceiver modules for data centers and AI markets. This focus on advanced optical solutions for AI applications positions POET as a potential leader in the burgeoning AI equipment market.

The company's recent recognition as the "Best Optical AI Solution" at the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards Program further validates its approach to AI optical technology.

What Do Analysts Think About POET Stock?

As a penny stock with limited recognition in the semiconductor sector, POET Technologies is currently covered by only one Wall Street analyst. That said, the stock is rated at “Strong Buy” with a price target of $7.50, which suggests an ambitious upside potential of 171.6% from current levels.

