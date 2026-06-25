1 Metric That Highlights Apple's Focus on AI

Key Points

Apple isn’t spending the money on artificial intelligence that its peers are, but that doesn’t mean it has completely ignored the trend.

The primary objective is to drive higher product and service revenue, which strengthens the company’s ecosystem.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

It was encouraging to learn that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) plans to launch a revamped version of Siri -- its virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI) -- later this year. However, the market still views the consumer technology company as an afterthought in the AI race, especially since its peers are spending so much money to expand their technical infrastructure.

But Apple isn't ignoring the trend. Here's one metric showing that it's definitely focused on AI.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

During its fiscal 2026 second quarter (ended March 28), the company reported year-over-year revenue growth of 16.6%. This was the fastest top-line gain since the 2021 fourth quarter.

The company's research and development (R&D) expenses soared at a faster clip, rising 33.6% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. This isn't a new occurrence, but spending is accelerating. Between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2025, Apple's R&D expenses grew by 84.2%, while revenue was up 51.6%.

CEO Tim Cook, who will step down from his role in September, said this on the second-quarterearnings callin response to an analyst's question about Apple's AI investment strategy: "We are investing in products and services, and we see opportunities in both. We could not be more excited about how the future is playing out."

Chief financial officer Kevan Parekh added: "From the start, we have believed AI is a really important investment area for Apple, We are going to be doing that incrementally on top of what we normally invest in our product road map."

Apple's advantage comes from its more than 2.5 billion active devices scattered around the globe. Its incredible distribution means the company's AI strategy rests solely on its ability to drive greater product and service revenue, further strengthening its powerful ecosystem.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $392,713!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,227,782!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 897% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 25, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.