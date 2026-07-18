1 Dividend ETF I'm Loading Up on Before 2027

Key Points

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF currently has a higher dividend yield of around 3.3%.

The fund invests in companies that have historically increased their dividends.

The ETF should provide me with an above-average and growing stream of dividend income.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

My top financial goal for this year is to grow my passive income. I want to eventually generate enough of it to cover my family's basic living expenses. That would help me reach a level of financial freedom where I wouldn't have to worry about losing my job.

My strategy is simple. I buy high-quality, high-yielding dividend stocks with strong records of dividend growth. One of the best ways to gain exposure to top-notch, high-yielding dividend-growth stocks is through the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). That's why I'm loading up on this top ETF this year, which will set me up to generate a lot more dividend income in 2027.

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100 of the best dividend stocks in a single fund

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a passively managed fund that tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. That index screens companies based on several dividend-quality characteristics, including yield and five-year dividend growth rate. It reruns its screens once a year, kicking out companies with slipping dividend quality characteristics and replacing them with even better ones. It aims to track the performance of 100 of the highest-quality dividend stocks. At its last reconstitution in March, the index deleted 22 stocks and replaced them with 25 new ones.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds these top-tier dividend stocks. The fund currently has a yield of 3.3% based on dividend distributions over the last 12 months. That's over three times higher than the S&P 500's dividend yield (around 1%). To put the current yield into perspective, every $1,000 invested in the fund would generate about $33 of annual dividend income.

Meanwhile, the fund's holdings have grown their payouts by an average of more than 9% over the last five years. This dividend growth focus has enabled the ETF to pay a steadily rising stream of dividend income:

Supplementing my other income sources

I already own several high-quality, high-yielding dividend stocks, including four of SCHD's top 10 holdings. However, I have found the fund to be a great addition to my income portfolio, as it further diversifies my income sources. For example, four of the ETF's top holdings are healthcare stocks, none of which I own.

Its top holding is UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), which accounts for 4.4% of its assets. The health insurance giant currently pays a 2.2%-yielding dividend, which, while above average, is below my target for a core income holding. UnitedHealth has been paying dividends since 1990 and recently raised its payment by another 5%, extending its growth streak to 16 consecutive years. With robust, growing cash flows, UnitedHealth remains well-positioned to continue increasing its dividend.

Boosting my income ahead of 2027

I want to generate a lot more passive income in 2027 as I strive to reach financial freedom in the next few years. That's leading me to load up on SCHD this year. Its current high-yielding payout will enable me to generate more dividend income in the coming year, while its growing dividend payments position me to collect rising income in 2027 and beyond.

Should you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.