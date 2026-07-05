1 Big Reason Nike's Turnaround Is Taking Longer Than Expected

Key Points

Shares of Nike are down almost 31% this year and 72% over the past five years.

Nike is struggling in China, where sales fell 13% in fiscal year 2026.

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Nike (NYSE: NKE) desperately wants to get back in shape financially, but its "Win Now" turnaround campaign is being held back for one main reason: China. While the retailer's fourth-quarter results actually beat Wall Street's expectations, revenue in Greater China fell a whopping 17% in the quarter and 13% in fiscal year 2026.

"Win Now" is, however, showing signs that it's beginning to work in other capacities. Nike's running business has grown by double digits for five consecutive quarters. Nike is also rebuilding its wholesale relationships.

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Wholesale revenue grew 4% year over year in the fourth quarter. Nike Running also gained market share in both Western Europe and North America. The brand also believes margin expansion could begin this quarter, earlier than the company's original projection.

China remains Nike's biggest challenge. There's increasing competition within the country, and consumers there have shifted preferences. It doesn't seem like Nike has a real answer to this significant headwind yet.

Shares of Nike are down almost 31% this year and over 72% in the past five years. Investors hoping for a turnaround will, unfortunately, need even more patience as CEO Elliott Hill and his team navigate a trickyglobal market

I still believe Nike will make its comeback, but it won't be easy against a defiant Chinese market. Nike needs a stronger strategy in China, as the brand has lost its prestige and cool factor in the market. Current and prospective investors should recognize that this will be a multiyear effort and that the turnaround of a massive global brand will be slower than expected.

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.