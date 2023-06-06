The Nasdaq-100: Tracking Innovation in Large-Cap Growth

On January 31, 1985, the Nasdaq-100 (NDX®) Index launched. Since that time, it has become one of the most widely followed stock indexes in the world. The Nasdaq-100 helps guide the investment community on general trends in share prices. Beyond this important informational role, the index has two primary objectives: 1) to focus investor attention on the index’s 100 companies and, 2) to provide a basis for investable products. Today, we can say with confidence that Nasdaq has achieved these objectives with remarkable speed and success. Exchange traded products tied to the Nasdaq-100 are now available in 19 countries, and more than $200 billion of investments in exchange-traded products are tied to the index.

This paper will provide a broad overview of the Nasdaq-100, its methodology, its components and its spectacular success in generating tradable products.

Highlights:

Since its inception over 38 years ago, the Nasdaq-100 Index® has become the world’s preeminent large-cap growth index.

While the Nasdaq-100 is home to some of the most well-known names in technology— including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Intel, NVIDIA, and Meta Platforms—the index also includes category-defining companies on the forefront of innovation in other key industries such as Amgen, Starbucks, and Tesla.

Since the introduction of index options in 1994, a wide assortment of financial products that track the Nasdaq-100 have been made available to investors.

The Nasdaq-100 also serves as the basis for many investable securities, the largest being the Invesco QQQ ETF (Nasdaq: QQQ). The current value of this and related exchange-traded products exceeds $200 billion, making the Nasdaq-100 one of the most widely tracked indexes in the world.

