Talend to Share Its Open Source Data Expertise at ApacheCon Las Vegas



Four comprehensive sessions to explore topics on Apache Spark, Apache Beam, and Apache Karaf

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced that four open source engineers from its research and development team will be speaking at ApacheCon in Las Vegas, taking place at the Flamingo Hotel, September 9-12, 2019.





Details on Talend's featured speaker sessions:

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 11:00 a.m. PT

Where: Flamingo Hotel, Reno room

What: Ismaēl Mejía, open source software engineer at Talend and Kyle Weaver, software engineer at Google, will present, "Portable Spark Runner: Running Beam Pipelines Written in Python and Go with Spark." In this talk, Mejía and Weaver will introduce the portability framework and how it was adapted into an existing Spark runner translation to make the Spark runner portable. The duo will demonstrate how to execute Beam pipelines written in Python and Golang in Spark with Beam and invite attendees to try the new Spark Portable Runner. The presentation will also outline the use case of Tensorflow Extended, the end-to-end platform for data validation, and transformation and machine learning model analysis.

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 3:15 p.m. PT

Where: Flamingo Hotel, Reno room

What: Etienne Chauchot, senior open source software engineer at Talend will present, "The journey of building a Beam runner based on Spark structured streaming framework." In this talk, Chauchot will discuss the ongoing work taking place to move Apache Spark to the Spark next-generation framework known as structured streaming. He will explain why structured streaming is a good fit for Apache Beam, share how Beam addresses the challenge, and reveal the range of outcomes that were discovered during the process of building on the Spark structured streaming framework.





When: Wednesday, September 11 at 4:45 p.m. PT

Where: Flamingo Hotel, Reno room

What: Alexey Romanenko and Ismaēl Mejía, open source software engineers at Talend, will present, "Developing New IO Connectors in Apache Beam." In this talk, Romanenko and Mejía will address one of the key components in any data processing system, IO connectors. The duo will leverage the rich API in Apache Beam to develop a new connector with popular SDKs and integrate with Beam runners. The presentation covers the advantages of modular IO API design and some new IO design patterns allowed by this style. This talk will be interesting for people who consider writing their own IO connectors or want to contribute to existing ones, as well as for Beam users who wish to understand how existing Beam connectors work under the hood.





When: Thursday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: Flamingo Hotel, Laughlin 1 room

What: JB Onofre, fellow at Talend, will present, "Apache Karaf on Cloud, the Kloud Initiative," which will explain how to get started with the application server. Onofre will highlight how, in combination with other Karaf subprojects (Decanter, Cave, etc.,), it provides a perfect application runtime for the cloud. This talk will show how to start and focus on business code and then generate different distribution packages, including a Docker image that is ready to run in the cloud.

