Raven Introduces Best-In-Class VSN™ Visual Guidance Technology



New Platform Delivers Differentiating Value by Boosting Application Efficiency Across the Widest Range of Crop Stages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), the world's leading innovator of precision ag technology, is once again expanding its class-leading product line to help ag retailers and growers boost their efficiency and profits. The new VSN™ visual guidance system uses state-of-the-art image sensor and processing technologies to deliver quick response and better control. VSN maintains row guidance at industry-required spraying speeds — from the time when crops are just a few inches post-emerge up to a nearly full canopy — without the use of mechanical feelers.



The patent-pending innovation utilizes a non-contact stereo vision camera to navigate rows, allowing the operator to focus on other important aspects of the spraying operation. This enhanced machine control and simpler operation results in less crop damage and more acres covered each day, ultimately delivering greater profits through superior application efficiency and improved yield.

VSN expands on Raven's already best-in-class guidance portfolio. The versatile system has been validated for use in corn, soybeans, cotton and sorghum (other applications to follow); is calibrated simply and only once in the field; and allows for spraying operations at speeds exceeding 20 mph. In addition, VSN offers three modes of guidance performance to handle the variety of situations typical with custom application.

"We're excited to announce the new VSN visual guidance system," said Brian Meyer, Vice President & General Manager of Raven Applied Technology. "It seamlessly integrates into our complete system solution and makes application on a variety of crops easier than it has ever been before. In these challenging times, ag retailers need to look for innovative ways to enhance efficiency and profitability, as they are consistently being asked to cover more ground in less time without sacrificing application quality. VSN is helping retailers maintain a high level of application accuracy and efficacy across all of their acres."

The simplicity of the VSN product has been well-received by early users, who are achieving higher speeds in side-by-side comparisons with less crop damage and product overlap.

"I was surprised the system was so simple," said Jason Bolsen, an applicator with Nutrien Ag Solutions in Cerro Gordo, Ill. with 24 years of spraying experience. "You pulled into a row and went five feet, hit the button and then didn't worry about it until you got to the other end."

After seeing the system in action, Bolsen said he expects the impact of visual guidance technology to be revolutionary for the industry.

"This is a major advancement for spraying row crops," said Bolsen. "I think it's just as big of a jump as we saw from the initial GPS-guided lightbar systems when they came out. VSN increases my ability to do a good job because I can pay more attention to my tips and obstacles in the field. And, at the end of the day, I'm not as fatigued from constantly trying to keep the boom and equipment off the crop."

Raven is accepting pre-orders now for a October 2019 product release.

For more information on Raven's new VSN visual guidance system and other application solutions, visit www.ravenprecision.com.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology

Raven Applied Technology is helping feed a growing population by delivering impactful technology that improves agricultural efficiency for custom applicators and growers around the world. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, wireless and logistics technology, Raven provides precision agriculture products and solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve yields. Learn more at http://ravenprecision.com.

