Mizuho Hires Robert Wright as Head of Execution Services





NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Bob Wright as its head of execution services sales and trading in the US. Based in New York, Wright will report to Head of the Equity Division in the Americas Darlene Pasquill.



"Bob has the proven ability to successfully orchestrate complex cash equity client trades and he is known for building strong trading teams," said Pasquill. "Additionally, his prior expertise as the lead trader for IPO's and secondary risk blocks will be of immediate benefit to our equity platform."

Added President and CEO of Mizuho Securities USA Jerry Rizzieri: "The Equity cash trading business is an important component to our corporate and investment banking offering and supports our strategic plan to grow our Equity capital markets business."

Wright spent more than 20 years with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, holding increasingly senior positions before assuming the role as head of US cash trading. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Villanova University.

