Funko Rolls into San Diego Comic Con with New Games



Strategy board game and match-3 mobile game to be showcased at booth

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company today introduced its inaugural board game, Funkoverse.



First board game by Funko Games



"It's thrilling to finally share with fans the debut of Funkoverse, the first pop culture infused board game from Funko Games," said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer of Funko. "The games division underscores our commitment in creating the most innovative and relevant products out on the marketplace. Our employees take great pride in continually discovering new ways to reach the fan in everyone."

Funkoverse

The first wave of Funkoverse includes six collectible strategy board games based on some of the world's most beloved pop culture icons: Harry Potter, Rick & Morty, DC Comics and The Golden Girls. The games incorporate Pop! into the flagship game with brand new 3-inch figurines. The strategic game offers innovative gameplay and a fresh experience for both new and seasoned gamers. Funkoverse will be available at most major retailers beginning in October.

"There's no better place to introduce Funko fanatics to Funko Games than at this year's San Diego Comic Con," said Jay Wheatley, General Manager of Funko Games. "Adults and children over 10 can now create a powerful team of characters from their favorite fandoms and face off in exciting table-top gameplay."

Funko Pop! Blitz

In partnership with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, Funko is also announcing a new match-3 puzzle mobile game featuring Pop! characters from popular franchises, including Back to the Future, Jurassic World, Fantastik Plastik, Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, General Mills, Universal Monsters and more. Funko Pop! Blitz is coming soon to iOS and Android and will be free to download with in-app purchases. For a limited time at launch, players will get an in-game Marty McFly Funko Pop!, along with in-game gems and coins. Fans can sign up now on www.funkopopblitz.com to receive the Funko Pop! Blitz newsletter.

Funko Flair

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Comic Con, the pop culture company is also introducing an assortment of collectible character buttons. Along with Freddy Funko, 49 other characters representing 20 licenses can be found throughout the show. Fans can share their favorite flair using the hashtag #FunkoFlair.

Funkast Panel

Today, the Funko Funkast will host an hour-long panel discussion and broadcast its first ever live SDCC podcast. Topics will include product reveals, pop culture discussions, original games and a Q&A session. Join the Funkast for what should be a Funktastic time in room 6A from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

About Funko, Inc.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, games, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

Forward Looking Statements

Source: Funko, Inc.