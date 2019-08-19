BBSI Sets September 2019 Conference Schedule

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. ( BBSI ) (NASDAQ:BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences this September.
8th Annual Gateway Conference
When:Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Where:Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco
Presentation Time:1:30 p.m. Pacific time
Webcast:http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/bbsi/
Website:https://www.gatewayir.com/conference/
Sidoti Fall Investor Conference
When:Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Where:Grand Hyatt, New York City
Presentation Time:9:45 a.m. Eastern time
For any questions about these conferences, please contact Gateway Investor relations at BBSI@gatewayir.com.
About BBSI
BBSI (NASDAQ:BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 6,400 clients across all lines of business in 23 states. For more information, please visit www.barrettbusiness.com.
Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
BBSI@gatewayir.com
Source: Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Referenced Stocks:
BBSI