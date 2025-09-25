Q&A: How Nasdaq and AWS are Partnering to Help Modernize the Financial System

Nasdaq and Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced today that Nasdaq’s Calypso capital markets and treasury management platform will now be available as a fully-managed service on Amazon Web Services infrastructure, marking a significant milestone as the companies expand their technology partnership.

This milestone reflects Nasdaq’s broader commitment to reimagining infrastructure as a service—one that empowers institutions to operate with greater agility, adapt to change and unlock innovation across the financial system while accessing a more accessible, resilient and scalable platform that maintains mission-critical functionality for front-to-back-office operations.

Nasdaq’s platform enabled by AWS can help deliver scalable, interoperable solutions that reduce complexity, strengthen resilience, and provide continuous innovation within the financial system.

Magnus Haglind, Senior Vice President and Head of Capital Markets Technology at Nasdaq, spoke with the Nasdaq Newsroom about the deployment of Calypso on AWS and how this fits into Nasdaq's broader vision for modernizing financial market infrastructure.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Nasdaq has announced that Calypso will be available on AWS. What does this milestone represent for Nasdaq and its clients?

Haglind: Today, we're announcing that Nasdaq’s end-to-end capital markets and treasury management platform, Calypso, will now be available on AWS infrastructure as a fully-managed service. This announcement reflects a strategic evolution in how we deliver infrastructure to the financial system. By offering Nasdaq Calypso on AWS, in the same way we offer an extensive suite of capital markets and regulatory technology platforms, we’re enabling institutions to modernize without the burden of maintaining complex systems themselves. It’s not just about technology—it’s about empowering institutions to operate with greater agility, resilience and confidence in a rapidly changing environment.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Why is the expanded partnership with AWS so central to Nasdaq’s long-term strategy?

Haglind: Our collaboration with AWS is built on a shared commitment to performance, security and innovation at scale. Over the past several years, we’ve migrated core markets to the cloud, launched AI-powered surveillance tools and co-developed edge computing capabilities. Expanding this partnership to include Calypso allows us to bring those same benefits—scalability, more seamless upgrades, and continuous innovation—to our clients’ most critical workflows.

We have strong conviction that cloud will be the foundation for the future of markets. We see this in adoption across banks, brokers and market participants, as well as across market infrastructure operators. By aligning on a common underlying platform for powering different constituencies in the market, we're creating a fabric that removes friction in connectivity between parties and between market centers globally. This also supports our broader mission of designing and deploying infrastructure that empowers organizations to simplify their operations and strengthen resilience.

Together, we're establishing a new foundation for modernization, driving resilience and business agility including the flexibility to tailor our platforms to meet bespoke integration and data flows. This helps our clients adapt to evolving regulations, giving them the flexibility to comply with new mandates and regular updates.

Nasdaq Newsroom: What are the strategic drivers behind this shift to cloud-native infrastructure and what makes AWS so well suited as the foundation for delivering these client solutions?

Haglind: The industry is at a crossroads. Institutions are facing simultaneous pressures—regulatory reform, data complexity, and the emergence of new asset classes. Legacy systems weren’t designed to handle this level of change. What we’re seeing now is a shift from “if cloud” to “how cloud is governed and optimized.” Institutions need platforms that can adapt quickly, integrate seamlessly and scale intelligently. Cloud-native infrastructure isn’t just a technical upgrade—it’s a strategic enabler.

In terms of today’s announcement, our clients face a convergence of ongoing market reforms, evolving regulatory requirements, and geopolitical factors that impose significant new demands on capital markets and treasury management infrastructure. They are seeking to consolidate their underlying architecture, and shift to managed services solutions, to benefit from modern technology and regularly enhanced capabilities.

We've already partnered with AWS for solutions across our Financial Technology portfolio, and now we're expanding that to include Calypso. This allows us to capitalize on our existing investment with AWS to ensure we can provide mission-critical and robust solutions on cloud infrastructure.

We're doing significant joint product development with AWS to adapt our Calypso platform to work optimally with AWS services, particularly around AI capabilities and data analytics that will also be available to existing clients.

Nasdaq Newsroom: How does this partnership help Nasdaq’s clients navigate the evolution and challenges of today’s markets?

Haglind: In order to solve the specific market challenges, you need to have a deep understanding of those markets and of technology, but also infrastructure at scale. This last piece is what AWS also brings to the table. AWS has shown us over our time working together that they have a real dedication to working with us to help solve these market challenges.

The deployment model for Nasdaq Calypso offers a unified environment for managing trading, risk, margin collateral workflows and data analytics that will help clients consolidate their underlying architecture to respond to evolving market and regulatory changes without adding layers of complicatedness that can slow operations and increase costs as well as access enhanced capabilities.

This flexibility ensures institutions stay resilient, competitive, and ready for what’s next—fully aligned with Nasdaq’s commitment to innovation and trusted market infrastructure.

Nasdaq Newsroom: How does this announcement fit into Nasdaq's goal of transforming the infrastructure that underpins financial markets?

Haglind: Ultimately, together with AWS, we are creating the framework for connectivity between market participants and market infrastructure. It's an acceleration, both in terms of the number of participants and the number of solutions we’re providing, and we're utilizing a much broader set of services.

Our vision is to be the trusted fabric of the financial system. That means building infrastructure that’s secure, scalable and intelligent—capable of adapting to change and enabling growth.

Calypso on AWS is a direct extension of that vision. It strengthens connectivity between market participants and infrastructure, supports real-time operations and embeds intelligence into the workflows that matter most.

We believe that we are removing friction, enabling end-to-end workflows and creating a foundation for modernization that spans geographies, asset classes and regulatory regimes.

Nasdaq Newsroom: Why is it important that this development is being rolled out now?

Haglind: There's an acceleration in change and need for modernization across the industry across a range of dimensions including settlement acceleration and the introduction of transformative technologies like AI and digital assets. This creates a need for enhanced capabilities and higher velocity. Banks, brokers and market participants are looking for ways to transform their workflows and achieve business outcomes by procuring managed services, essentially changing their operating model toward a service consumption model.

This provides business agility and quicker time to value. With settlement acceleration, many more solutions have become important because we're moving from batch processing to an always-on industry, which requires more resilient and robust solutions. It’s really a paradigm shift.

Nasdaq’s ability to deliver trusted infrastructure at scale, transforming the financial fabric into a globally distributed, cloud-enabled ecosystem that supports modernization and growth without disruption will ultimately help ensure resilience and continuity to transform capital markets.

