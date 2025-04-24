Nasdaq Strengthens U.S. Options Market with New Electronic Flex Options on ISE

In recent years, U.S. options have seen significant growth in volume and overall interest from institutional investors, as these derivative products allow for greater risk management and downside protection in today’s rapidly changing market conditions. This week Nasdaq launched electronic Flexible Exchange Options (Flex Options) on the Nasdaq International Securities Exchange (ISE), providing options contracts tailored to meet the specific requirements of investors, enabling market participants to have greater flexibility in responding to shifting trading environments.

Providing Innovative Options for Today’s Investors

Equity and index Flex Options contracts can be customized by exercise style, expiration date, strike price, and settlement type, including the ability to trade certain cash-settled Exchange-Traded Products (ETFs). By using Flex Options, both the writer and purchaser of an option can engage in tailored trading while still accessing capital efficiency and centralized clearing through the Options Clearing Corporation, resulting in reduced counterparty risk allowing for a transparent alternative to over-the-counter (OTC) trading.

Through the electronification of Flex Options, Nasdaq combines the adaptability of traditional Flex Options with the scalability, transparency, and convenience of electronic trading. That combination provides greater access for investors to incorporate Flex Options into their trading strategies, broader portfolios, and investment vehicles. Nasdaq’s electronic Flex Options will allow institutional investors to better meet market demand for innovative derivatives-based strategies with added flexibility.

"The launch of electronic Flex Options on ISE marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and providing tailored solutions to our clients," said Greg Ferrari, SVP and Head of North American Exchange Trading at Nasdaq. "By enabling greater access and adaptability, we are empowering investors to navigate rapidly changing market conditions and bring choice to their unique trading objectives."

Leadership in U.S. Options

Nasdaq has continued to be a leader in options innovation, modernizing its markets and expanding its products to offer investors the most resilient, deterministic, and liquid trading experience possible.

Nasdaq’s list of technological innovation in U.S. markets is expansive and includes not just Flex Options, but the incorporation of cloud and AI technology. Over the past five years, Nasdaq’s options business became the first to move a market to the cloud, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), leading to a 10% performance improvement in round trip latency. Additionally, it began incorporating AI technology into its options markets through the Strike Price Optimization Program, which improves overall efficiency and provides strike lists better aligned to market and client demand across all six of Nasdaq’s U.S. options exchanges. These leading advancements not only solidify Nasdaq's position at the forefront of options market innovation but ensure investors have the necessary tools to achieve their trading goals in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

The launch of electronic Flex Options on ISE underscores Nasdaq's ongoing commitment to innovation and adaptability in the options market. By merging the customizable nature of Flex Options with the efficiency and transparency of electronic trading, Nasdaq empowers investors with the tools they need to navigate dynamic market conditions and achieve their trading objectives. This initiative not only reinforces Nasdaq's leadership in technological advancements but highlights its dedication to providing solutions that enhance market resilience, performance, and liquidity.

