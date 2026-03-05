Nasdaq Rings the Closing Bell at the Alamo, Celebrating Official Launch of Nasdaq Texas

On the 190th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo, Nasdaq convened leaders at one of America's most iconic landmarks to ring the closing bell and celebrate the official launch of Nasdaq Texas — the exchange's new dual-listing venue in the Lone Star State.

The remote bell ceremony, held in front of the Alamo in San Antonio, brought together Nasdaq leadership, Texas state officials, and the first cohort of companies to dual-list on the new venue. Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones attended the event, underscoring the level of bipartisan political support behind Texas's growing importance as a center of capital formation.

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman framed the occasion as a natural meeting of two storied legacies.

"Texas has long represented what it means to be bold. To take risks. To build. To lead," she said. "That spirit mirrors Nasdaq's own story. We were founded to challenge convention, to modernize markets and expand access to capital for innovators who shape the future."

In order to operationalize its new venue, Nasdaq reincorporated its Nasdaq BX exchange to Texas, making Nasdaq Texas not just operationally active but legally domiciled in the state.

Dual listing on Nasdaq Texas allows companies to align with Texas’ business environment while allowing access to deep liquidity, global investors, and the ability to benefit from advanced market technology.

Rachel Racz, Nasdaq Senior Vice President and Head of Listings for Texas, Central & Southern U.S., and Latin America, said, “Nasdaq is here because we believe the independent spirit of this state deserves direct access to global capital and global opportunity.”

Six companies joined Friedman at the bell, representing a cross-section of industrial and economic breadth: J.B. Hunt Transportation Services, Huntington Bancshares, ProFrac Services, Firefly Aerospace, Construction Partners, and Apache Corporation. Nasdaq itself also announced it will dual-list on Nasdaq Texas.

"We are proud to stand alongside the entrepreneurs who dreamed big, the workers who built industries, and the public servants who created the growth-oriented policies that made this possible," Friedman said.

“Huntington Bancshares is proud to be among the first companies, and the first bank, to be listed on Nasdaq Texas, and we’re thrilled to take this next step with them,” said Steve Steinour, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntington Bancshares. “Texas represents growth, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit that aligns perfectly with our purpose to make people’s lives better, help businesses thrive and strengthen the communities we serve.”

The choice of the Alamo as a backdrop was deliberate. In 1836, a small garrison held the mission for 13 days against a vastly larger force. It was a moment that galvanized the Texas Revolution and became shorthand for defiant resolve. Nasdaq is referencing that symbolism, threading the language of resilience and conviction through its pitch to companies considering where to plant their capital markets flag.

Following the ceremony, the program moved into the Alamo's Education Center for a fireside chat featuring Friedman and Racz, moderated by Nasdaq's Ed Knight, covering the state’s economic momentum and the role of capital markets in sustaining it.

With more than 200 Texas-based companies already listed with Nasdaq, representing nearly $2 trillion in market cap, this marks another sign that Texas is ready to play a larger role in the national capital markets landscape.