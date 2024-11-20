Nasdaq Listed IBIT Options End First Day in Top 1% of all Options Products Traded

On November 19th, Nasdaq in partnership with BlackRock, listed options on the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT).

The product traded 353,716 contracts on its opening day, placing it in the top 1% of all options products on the market. These options not only provide market participants with a novel way to integrate digital assets into their portfolios but also introduce an advanced risk management and hedging tool for Bitcoin trading, advancing the maturation of the entire ecosystem.

The Next Phase of IBIT

This launch comes after over ten months of work for the Nasdaq and BlackRock teams following approval from the SEC and word from the OCC through an advisory related to the products published late last week. Earlier this year, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (ticker IBIT) launched, allowing market participants to access Bitcoin with convenience and quality, amassing over $40 billion in assets since its launch.

At close of business, the option product became the 5th most actively traded ETF underlier and 16th most actively traded options product in the industry . This extraordinary achievement underscores the exceptional performance and reception of IBIT and now its options in the competitive market landscape.

The launch of IBIT options provides an actively traded alternative for investors interested in cryptocurrency.

Innovation and Partnership

IBIT options represent a fusion of Nasdaq's resilient and liquid markets with BlackRock's innovative digital asset ETPs. IBIT is the first Bitcoin ETP to have listed options and Nasdaq was the first and only exchange group to trade them on day one, marking a critical success for both the product and the partnership.

“IBIT, and now IBIT options, combine the resiliency and liquidity of the Nasdaq markets with the innovation and opportunity of BlackRock’s digital asset ETPs, further integrating digital assets into mainstream finance.” said Kevin Kennedy, EVP Nasdaq’s North American Markets.

“Today marks an important milestone in Nasdaq’s goal of building the financial architecture around Bitcoin and digital assets more generally,” said Sean Feeney, Head of US Options at Nasdaq. “It has been incredible to watch the immediate success of this product, and I look forward to what the future will bring for IBIT and our partnership with BlackRock.”

