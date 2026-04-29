Nasdaq Announces Matching Program for Trump Accounts

Nasdaq announced today a new matching program that will provide an additional $1,000 to eligible newborn children of U.S.-based employees who open an account through the Trump Accounts initiative.

The program, implemented by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, provides a one-time $1,000 seed contribution for parents and legal guardians to establish investment accounts on behalf of U.S. children with a valid Social Security Number born on or after January 1, 2025. Nasdaq will match that contribution for eligible employees' children. Participation is entirely voluntary, and employees will have the option to make additional contributions through payroll deductions.

“Helping people understand the value of investing early is core to our purpose,” said Adena Friedman, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq. “We appreciate the leadership of the U.S. Department of the Treasury in establishing a framework that encourages long‑term saving. By extending this benefit to our employees and their families, we’re reinforcing the idea that early investing can help open doors and create opportunity over time.”

The announcement comes during National Financial Literacy Month and reflects Nasdaq's ongoing commitment to expanding access to investing and financial education.

Jailan Griffiths, head of the Nasdaq Foundation, noted that Trump Accounts align closely with Nasdaq's core purpose of empowering economic opportunity — particularly for first-generation investors.

"The more access people have, the more opportunity they have to start to build wealth creation," she said. "Literacy and investing are the first stepping stones to do that."

"The markets are one of the best sources of wealth creation that exists," Griffiths said. "We know that there are barriers to entry, but if we can take part in helping to break down those barriers and provide greater access to those markets, that really is a great way for families and individuals to start to build wealth for generations to come."

The initiative builds on a range of financial literacy efforts at the Nasdaq Foundation, spanning community-level programs, partnerships with schools and libraries, and more. Those programs, according to Griffiths, encompass financial basics, investing, employee ownership, regional revitalization, access to capital, and entrepreneurship, and they operate at both the local and national level.

Griffiths’ team is also working on a new financial literacy curriculum for Nasdaq employees to use in their own communities. The employee curriculum, currently in development, is designed to give Nasdaq staff the tools, modules, and teaching resources to educate the groups that matter most to them. The goal, as Griffiths put it, is to turn Nasdaq employees into financial literacy ambassadors..

For Nasdaq, the Trump Accounts initiative is an extension of a long-held conviction that having a stake in the U.S. economy matters. It drives engagement, builds confidence, and connects individuals to the shared success of American business. As Friedman and Griffiths noted, the earlier that journey begins, the more opportunity people have to benefit .