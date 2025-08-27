Nasdaq and eToro Partner to Make the Nordic Markets Globally Accessible

For the first time, eToro customers will have access to real-time trading from Nasdaq's Nordic exchanges thanks to an expanded partnership the platform announced today with Nasdaq. This makes eToro the first non-Nordic broker to offer complimentary real-time Nasdaq Nordic equities market data to its global retail client base.

Modern markets run on data. This expanded collaboration aims to simplify data access for eToro's retail investors, enabling them to use Nasdaq’s regional data to make key decisions and incorporate Nordic stocks into their portfolios. This access extends to over 210 additional stocks listed on Nasdaq's exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, and Copenhagen.

“Our data will help eToro offer its investors a broader range of investment opportunities,” said Femi Opeodu, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Data at Nasdaq. “The future of robust markets is being built on the foundation of good data.”

The partnership has benefits for both parties. Nasdaq is reinforcing its position as a leading provider of high-quality market data to retail brokerages globally to enable markets to function efficiently and transparently, while eToro is increasing investment options for its users across 75 countries.

A Major Next Step

The relationship between Nasdaq and eToro stretches back years, and over that time the two entities have looked for opportunities to further their collaboration. Since eToro already licenses U.S. equity data from Nasdaq, the groundwork was already set to do the same in the Nordics.

"We knew Nasdaq excels at providing high-quality, real-time pricing for our retail clients," said Yossi Brandes, Vice President of Execution services at eToro. "We saw an opportunity to extend our collaboration to the Nordic markets as we continue to localize the experience for our investors in 75 countries around the world."

A look at the data shows growing retail investor interest in the region demonstrating the need for data that is resilient, intelligent and scalable. Retail participation in Nordic main markets increased from 7.7% in 2018 to 10.6% in the first quarter of 2025. On Nasdaq's First North Growth market, which features growth and emerging companies, retail investors now account for 42% of trading activity.

The Nordic exchanges have long delivered impressive results—achieving the highest annualized real returns globally from 1966 to 2024—making them an attractive destination for international investors seeking diversification beyond U.S. equities.

Demand is appearing from multiple directions. Global investors want exposure to the dynamic Nordic stock market, where Nasdaq operates exchanges featuring internationally recognized companies. At the same time, many Nordic residents want an easier means of investing in their home country companies—businesses they know well and often feel personally connected to.

"We’re glad that eToro saw enormous value in the companies listed on our Nordic exchanges," said Opeodu. "They wanted to be part of the ecosystem."

Brandes himself highlights that eToro's clients have a strong interest in a diverse range of investment options. "eToro provides a comprehensive platform where retail investors can seamlessly manage several asset classes, from stocks or ETFs to crypto," he said. "This partnership with Nasdaq Nordic aligns with that vision as it enhances the investment experience for our global community."

Democratizing Access to Nordic markets

As markets become more global, digital, and continuous, the demands on data infrastructure are intensifying. Firms and market participants must now manage not just volume, but velocity, interoperability, and real-time accessibility.

Now, eToro users will have access to real-time trading data for over 210 additional stocks on Nordic exchanges, featuring companies like Finnair or Addtech. This expansion complements the already available offering, including globally recognized brands such as Volvo, H&M, Nokia and Novo Nordisk.

A crucial element of the partnership involves widening access to small and mid-cap companies on Nordic markets, opportunities that previously were mostly confined to institutional traders. "We can now give retail investors access to the full breadth of the Nordic markets, including both major companies and smaller-cap stocks that usually aren’t as accessible for global investors ," said Brandes.

The expanded partnership is part of eToro's broader strategy to enhance its platform through strategic collaborations. The company has pursued similar agreements with other major exchanges. This network of partnerships enables eToro to provide increasingly comprehensive market access to its 40 million registered users.

Built to Scale

This collaboration is part of a broader effort by both Nasdaq and eToro to make local markets more accessible to global investors.

Both companies see significant potential for continued collaboration and market expansion to drive velocity, connectivity and scale insights.

"As a company driven by innovation, partnering with one of the most innovative exchanges aligns perfectly with our core values," said Brandes. "We're hopeful that we continue to build on our long-standing relationship in the coming years.”

For Nasdaq, the eToro partnership is an important step in its goal of expanding data access for international investors, many of whom are hungry to engage with new markets. Opeodu was enthusiastic about bringing more fintech platforms into Nasdaq’s global ecosystem.

"We want to expand the options for investment beyond local and U.S. markets," he said.

Learn more about the growth in Nasdaq’s Nordic Equities Market.

Disclaimer:

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Note: This offering is not currently available to eToro users based in the US.

