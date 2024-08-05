The Largest IPO of The Year: Lineage Debuts with Nasdaq

Lineage, the world’s largest real estate investment trust for temperature-controlled warehouses, celebrated its initial public offering on Thursday, July 25 – marking the largest IPO of the year so far. “The company’s purpose is to eliminate food waste and to help feed the world, and we take that role incredibly seriously.” Said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage

The company raised $4.4 billion as it went public with the ticker symbol LINE, at an IPO price of $78 per share.

In honor of the occasion, Lineage President and CEO Greg Lehmkuhl, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman Kevin Marchetti, and Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman Adam Forste rang the Opening Bell.

Lineage President and CEO Greg Lehmkuhl, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman Kevin Marchetti, and Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman Adam Forste alongside Nelson Griggs, Nasdaq President Capital Access Platforms at the Nasdaq Opening Bell.

“Lineage’s journey has been truly remarkable. Starting out as a single warehouse in Seattle, Lineage began with a vision: to transform the global food supply chain, eliminate waste, and help feed the world,” said Nasdaq President Nelson Griggs, addressing the Lineage team during the company’s IPO day Opening Bell celebration. “Over the last 12 years, you have built … a sophisticated and differentiated technology platform – all while creating efficiencies for the broader ecosystem.”

Mr. Griggs continued to note that today Lineage stands as a large and technologically innovative global temperature-controlled warehousing REIT, operating over 480 warehouses, across 19 countries, with more than 26,000 team members. “That is impressive, and a testament to Lineage’s ability to remain dynamic and durable in this ever-changing environment,” he added.

Lineage’s $4.4 billion IPO haul was the largest since Arm brought in $4.87 billion when it went public on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange last September.

“We are incredibly proud to be your partner and look forward to supporting Lineage’s continued growth as a Nasdaq-listed company for years to come,” Griggs said.

