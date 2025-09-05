Digital Assets at Nasdaq

Several decades ago, Nasdaq pioneered electronic trading, but innovation is coded in our DNA, and it defines our approach to new and emerging technologies.

Digital Assets, tokenization, and blockchain hold real potential to improve efficiency, accelerate settlement, and create a single source of truth.

We believe that the right path forward is to promote innovation and technological advancement associated with digital assets, while still maintaining the necessary and prudent guardrails that protect investors, promote liquidity, ensure transparency and protect integrity. Providing financial institutions with trusted and scalable technology solutions for both traditional finance and digital assets.

As these markets converge, Nasdaq brings the discipline of regulated environments to emerging models, with trust, transparency, and investor protection at the core.

This hub offers practical insights, policy perspectives, and use cases to help you navigate the next chapter of digital finance with confidence.

Learn more in the resources and thought leadership below.

Digital Asset Thought Leadership: Striking a Balance Between Modernization of the Financial Ecosystem and the Protection of Investors

