ZyVersa Therapeutics highlights published data on islet beta cell function

ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) highlights data from an article published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Nanomedicine titled Small Intestinal Endocrine Cell Derived Exosomal ACE2 Protects Islet beta-Cell Function by Inhibiting the Activation of NLRP3 Inflammasome and Reducing beta-Cell Pyroptosis. Through investigation on how exosomes derived from gut microbiota can transport signals to remotely regulate pancreatic islet beta-cell function, the researchers documented that: Inflammasome-driven inflammation resulted in severely damaged pancreatic islets. Damaged Islets demonstrated disrupted cellular arrangement and visible vascular thickening, leading to islet cell loss and metabolic dysfunction. Inflammasome inhibition reduced the inflammation and pancreatic islet damage, and attenuated the metabolic dysfunction.

