News & Insights

Markets
ZYXI

Zynex Says FDA Clears M-Wave Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation Device

February 06, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) announced Tuesday that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the next generation M-Wave Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation or NMES device.

NMES treatments have several uses, including aiding recovery from surgery, managing chronic conditions, and even enhancing exercise performance in healthy individuals.

The M-Wave replaces its predecessor, the E-Wave, which has been fundamental in NMES treatments across the U.S. since 1998.

The M-Wave is designed to improve the way patients manage their neuromuscular conditions. With advanced features and a user-friendly design, the M-Wave allows patients to be treated quickly in a clinical or home setting.

The compact and lightweight design of the M-Wave ensures portability and easy integration into patients' recovery routines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZYXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.