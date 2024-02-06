Zynex Says FDA Clears M-Wave Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation Device

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) announced Tuesday that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the next generation M-Wave Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation or NMES device.

NMES treatments have several uses, including aiding recovery from surgery, managing chronic conditions, and even enhancing exercise performance in healthy individuals.

The M-Wave replaces its predecessor, the E-Wave, which has been fundamental in NMES treatments across the U.S. since 1998.

The M-Wave is designed to improve the way patients manage their neuromuscular conditions. With advanced features and a user-friendly design, the M-Wave allows patients to be treated quickly in a clinical or home setting.

The compact and lightweight design of the M-Wave ensures portability and easy integration into patients' recovery routines.

