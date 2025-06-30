Zynex Names Steven Dyson CEO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI), announced the appointment of Steven Dyson as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 18, 2025.

Thomas Sandgaard, Founder of Zynex and Chairman of the Board since the company's inception in 1996, will remain actively involved as Chairman and Chair of the Board's Technology Committee.

Steven will operate from the Zynex headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, while maintaining a residence in London, England. He holds a B.A. from Oxford University and a Ph.D. from Cambridge University.

Newly appointed CEO Steven Dyson added, "I'm honored to join the Zynex team at this exciting time in the Company's history and to have the opportunity to lead the Company back to a strong growth trajectory. Zynex's strong foundation, built by Thomas over many years, provides an excellent platform to deliver exceptional value for all our stakeholders."

