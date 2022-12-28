Zymeworks (ZYME) Stock Up 29% in Three Months: Here's Why

Shares of Zymeworks ZYME have surged 28.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.2% growth.



This upside was attributed to Zymeworks’ out-licensing of development and commercial rights for its lead pipeline candidate, zanidatamab, to Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ in October. In consideration for entering into the deal, Jazz made an upfront payment of $50 million to Zymeworks.

As part of this agreement, Jazz was granted an exclusive option to continue the collaboration further. Earlier this month, Jazz exercised this option and will now hold exclusivedevelopment and commercialization rights to zanidatamab across all its indications in all territories except in Asia/Pacific territories (where the drug has already been licensed to BeiGene).

In consideration for exercising the option, Jazz will pay an upfront payment of $325 million to Zymeworks. This payment will be made in fourth-quarter 2022.

Jazz decided to exercise its option based on Zymeworks’ recently announced positive topline data from the pivotal phase IIb HERIZON-BTC-01 study, which evaluated zanidatamabin previously treated HER2-amplified biliary tract cancers (BTC). Data from the study showed that about 41% of study participants achieved an objective response. The median duration of response was 12.9 months. Based on this data, Jazz expects zanidatamab to become the next standard-of-care treatment in BTC.

Apart from the above payments, Zymeworks will also be eligible to receive regulatory milestone payments of up to $525 million and up to $862.5 million on achieving certain commercial milestones. Jazz will also be paying Zymeworks tiered royalties between 10% to 20% of the net sales if and when zanidatamab is approved and marketed. Thus, the deal has the potential to reach a total valuation of $1.76 billion

Developed by Zymeworks, zanidatamab is an investigational antibody candidate that has been designed as a treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2.

Apart from BTC, Zymeworks is also evaluating zanidatamab in breast cancer and gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) indications. Earlier this month, ZYME announced positive data from a clinical study that evaluated the novel combination of zanidatamab, palbociclib, and fulvestrant in patients with heavily pretreated HER2-positive HR-positive metastatic breast cancer. The results showed an overall confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 33%, disease control rate (DCR) of 92% and median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 9.6 months.

Apart from zanidatamab, Zymeworks is also developing zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49) for a range of HER-2-expressing cancers. The candidate is currently undergoing a phase I study to establish its safety and antitumor activity in humans.

