Zymeworks (ZYME) Price Target Increased by 42.94% to 35.19

The average one-year price target for Zymeworks (NasdaqGS:ZYME) has been revised to $35.19 / share. This is an increase of 42.94% from the prior estimate of $24.62 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.85% from the latest reported closing price of $26.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zymeworks. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYME is 0.15%, an increase of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 78,404K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYME is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 22,970K shares representing 30.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,711K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,939K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares , representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 41.15% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,706K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares , representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,091K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing an increase of 39.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 62.24% over the last quarter.

