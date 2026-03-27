Zymeworks (ZYME) Price Target Increased by 12.53% to 40.88

The average one-year price target for Zymeworks (NasdaqGS:ZYME) has been revised to $40.88 / share. This is an increase of 12.53% from the prior estimate of $36.33 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.57% from the latest reported closing price of $24.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zymeworks. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 31.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYME is 0.25%, an increase of 68.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.02% to 71,325K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYME is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 22,970K shares representing 31.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,750K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,711K shares , representing an increase of 18.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 99.45% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,939K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,262K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing an increase of 35.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 48.46% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 1,822K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.