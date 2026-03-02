Zymeworks Inc. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$41.209 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$41.209 million, or -$0.55 per share. This compares with -$23.506 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 91.9% to $2.5 million from $31 million last year.

Zymeworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$41.209 Mln. vs. -$23.506 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.55 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Revenue: $2.5 Mln vs. $31 Mln last year.

