Zumiez Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $19.55 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $14.75 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $291.30 million from $279.16 million last year.

Zumiez Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.55 Mln. vs. $14.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $291.30 Mln vs. $279.16 Mln last year.

