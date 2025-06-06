Zscaler's Agentic Ops Surge: Will It Be the Next Growth Driver?

Zscaler’s ZS agentic operations are experiencing massive growth in information technology operations (ITOps) and Security Operations (SecOps). In the ITOps business, Zscaler rolled out ZDX Copilot as an integrated feature in the ZDX Advanced Plus package.

In SecOps, Zscaler introduced agentic operations across multiple modules, including Risk360, Business Insights, Unified Vulnerability Management, Identity Threat Detection, and Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management.

Since the introduction of ZDX Copilot, the company has experienced a 70% year-over-year rise in the bookings of the ZDX Advanced Plus package. As Zscaler’s customers benefited from the lower mean time-to-resolution of service tickets, its ZDX Advanced Plus package grew to $75 million in bookings since the introduction of ZDX Copilot.

Zscaler’s SecOps business experienced 120% year-over-year growth in annual contract value since the integration of agentic operations in its security solutions. Driven by these factors, the New Growth Categories (NGC), which account for Zero Trust Everywhere, Data Security Everywhere and Agentic Operations, reached the milestone of approximately $1 billion in annual recurring revenues (ARR), while ZS’ total ARR reached $2.9 billion in the third quarter fiscal 2025.

The company in its third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings reported that its NGC revenues were growing at a faster pace than its average ARR. Zscaler’s Agentic Operations will help better compete with its rivals.

How Competitors Fare Against Zscaler

Zscaler’s competitors, including Palo Alto Networks PANW and CrowdStrike CRWD, have also expanded their expertise in Agentic Operations. Palo Alto Networks has deployed Cortex XSIAM for incident detection, investigation and response purposes. Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSIAM continuously scans via telemetry across endpoints, network and cloud for providing accelerated threat response.

CrowdStrike has introduced Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Charlotte AI. While Charlotte AI functions as a generative AI security analyst, reducing the support time provided by cybersecurity professionals, CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Gen SIEM provides a unified platform for detecting threats, investigating attacks and responding to them.

Since the Agentic Operations market is still expanding, multiple players have enough room to grow in this space. This has been a boon to players like Zscaler who got the headstart in the emerging Agentic Operations market.

Zscaler’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Zscaler have gained 66.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Security industry’s growth of 20.6%.

From a valuation standpoint, Zscaler trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 15.16X, higher than the industry’s average of 14.6X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 0.31% while the 2026 earnings estimate imply growth of 11.86%. The estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward in the past seven days.



Zscaler currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

