Zscaler (ZS) Updates Zscaler Digital Experience Solution

Zscaler ZS enhanced its digital experience monitoring solution, Zscaler Digital Experience (“ZDX”), which provides end-to-end visibility and troubleshooting solutions to the IT and helpdesk teams via Zscaler security cloud.

The ZDX solution uses artificial intelligence (AI)-powered insights to provide IT operations and service desk teams with insights, diagnostics and remediation ensuring flawless digital experiences. The update accelerates IT professionals’ troubleshooting process by reducing remediation time from weeks to a few minutes. This upgrade is aimed at enhancing workforce productivity within organizations as it offers better transparency through analysis of telemetry collected by unifying monitoring silos across diverse end-user devices, user’s local network, internet service provider and corporate networks, proxies, Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange (ZTE) and applications.

Zscaler’s ZDX automates root cause analysis, eliminating fragmented data, alert fatigue and finger pointing across IT teams. Its AI-powered analysis and dynamic alerts enable IT teams to quickly compare user experiences and set intelligent alerts based on deviations in metrics. Further, the solution integrates with Webex to present video conferencing quality insights to ensure uninterrupted and productive meetings. It adds a range of key metrics like device health, active processes and Windows operating system metrics, which are critical to troubleshooting device issues.

Zscaler, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zscaler, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zscaler, Inc. Quote

With this update, Zscaler’s Digital Experience solution supports remote packet capture for complex network troubleshooting, at times when the user device is not on the corporate network. The platform additionally supports deep tracing and adaptive traceroute visibility into applications protected by ZPA with web caching. This approach reduces the load on applications without impacting the process of monitoring.

Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions due to the slew of data breaches in the ongoing online and remote work wave across the globe. In March, the company integrated its cloud native application protection platform, Zscaler Posture Control, with data loss prevention (DLP) and ThreatLabz threat intelligence solution. It will deliver an accurate understanding of cloud risk by correlating risk impact and likelihood utilizing sensitive data discovery and security signals across multiple security products.

In December, the company joined the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), established by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to enhance the collective cybersecurity posture of the United States and strategic international partners.

Being a JCDC member, Zscaler’s ThreatLabz actively tracks various threat actor groups behind the scenes keeping up with the tools, techniques and procedures, as well as command and control infrastructure, to develop effective countermeasures. This enables JCDC and its partners to increase situational awareness and understanding of cyber defense against some of the most advanced global threats.

In October, Zscaler revealed innovations to accelerate enterprise data protection programs from months to hours with zero configuration for DLP. With the enterprise DLP solution natively integrated into the Zscaler ZTE, a complete security service edge is made available to the security teams, which provides equal protection irrespective of users and data locations.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Zscaler currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ZS have lost 14.5% over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms META, Momo MOMO and ServiceNow NOW. Meta Platforms and Momo sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ServiceNow carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 14% upward to $2.79 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 12.1% to $11.76 in the past 30 days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have gained 23.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Momo’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised southward from 36 cents per share to 32 cents over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved down by 3 cents to $1.55 in the past 30 days.



MOMO's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 31.9%. Shares of the company have gained 78.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward by 11 cents to $2.04 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 39 cents to $9.54 in the past 30 days.



NOW's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have moved up 8% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.