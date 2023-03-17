Zscaler (ZS) Integrates Posture Control With DLP & ThreatLabz

Zscaler ZS enhanced its cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) — Zscaler Posture Control — integrating it with data loss prevention (DLP) and ThreatLabz threat intelligence solution.

The Zscaler Posture Control comes with a 100% agentless solution that correlates across multiple security engines to prioritize hidden risks caused by misconfigurations, threats and vulnerabilities across the entire cloud stack, reducing costs, complexity and cross-team friction. Introduced last year, it aids organizations build, deploy and run secure cloud applications. It is part of Zscaler for Workloads, a comprehensive cloud security solution for any application running on any service in any cloud.

The latest enhancement, to be available June 2023 onward, will enable Zscaler Posture Control deliver an accurate understanding of cloud risk by correlating risk impact and likelihood utilizing sensitive data discovery and security signals across multiple security products. Through its unified approach to understanding, prioritizing and remediating security risks in public cloud environments, it will offer critical insights to the DevOps and security teams.

Further, the innovations will ensure expedited remediation with reduced alert fatigue focusing on the most crucial risks. Organizations will be deeply benefited from the point product consolidation of Posture Control, which continuously secures every stage of the application life cycle. The Zscaler CNAPP will reduce security and DevOps team silos with 360-degree, in-depth visibility of risks across the entire multicloud footprint, including virtual machines, containers and serverless workloads from build to run.

Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions due to the slew of data breaches in the ongoing online and remote work wave across the globe. In December 2022, the company joined the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), established by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to enhance the collective cybersecurity posture of the United States and strategic international partners.

Being a JCDC member, Zscaler’s ThreatLabz actively tracks various threat actor groups behind the scenes keeping up with the tools, techniques and procedures, as well as command and control infrastructure to develop effective countermeasures. This enables JCDC and its partners to increase situational awareness and understanding of cyber defense against some of the most advanced global threats.

In October, Zscaler revealed innovations to accelerate enterprise data protection programs from months to hours with zero configuration for DLP. With the enterprise DLP solution natively integrated into the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange (ZTE), a complete security service edge is made available to the security teams, which provides equal protection irrespective of users and data locations.

The newly updated ZTE platform features AI-powered phishing prevention to detect and block credential theft and browser exploitation from phishing pages and AI-powered segmentation to simplify user-to-app segmentation, while minimizing attack surfaces and stopping lateral movement with AI-based policy recommendations. Further, Zscaler’s new upgrade features AI-powered root cause analysis that instantly identifies root causes of poor user experiences 180 times faster and enables security teams to focus more on blocking attacks and less on time-consuming troubleshooting issues.

Zscaler currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of ZS have lost 49.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb's first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from breakeven to 14 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 52 cents to $3.38 in the past 30 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 23.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu's first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 17 cents northward to $2.60 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have fallen by 0.8% to $11.53 per share over the past 30 days.



BIDU's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have lost 6.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 24 cents to $7.71 in the past 30 days.



FN's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 9.5% in the past year.

