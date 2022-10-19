Zscaler (ZS) Enhances Enterprise Security With DLP Solution

Zscaler ZS has announced innovations to accelerate enterprise data protection programs from months to hours with zero configuration for data loss prevention (DLP). This secures data across all cloud apps for data in motion and data at rest and brings your device assets with higher accuracy and scale.

With the enterprise DLP solution natively integrated into the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange (ZTE), a complete security service edge (SSE) is made available to the security teams. It provides equal protection irrespective of the users’ and data locations. It also offers protection across the Internet, endpoint, email, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, private apps and cloud posture eliminating the need for point products and management complexities for unifying policies across channels.

Zscaler’s new DLP innovation further auto-classifies all organizational data, thereby accelerating the deployment of data protection programs. Its advanced auto-classification capabilities streamline operations with advanced work setup and reduce security team overhead costs.

Zscaler aims at improving the implementation of SSE by organizations while preventing them from the most advanced cyber attacks. For this, the company recently added artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to its zero-trust security solution, ZTE.

The newly updated ZTE platform features AI-powered phishing prevention to detect and block credential theft and browser exploitation from phishing pages, and AI-powered segmentation to simplify user-to-app segmentation while minimizing attack surfaces and stopping lateral movement with AI-based policy recommendations. It also features AI-powered root cause analysis that instantly identifies root causes of poor user experiences 180 times faster and enables security teams to focus more on blocking attacks and less on time-consuming troubleshooting issues.



Zscaler extended its partnership with Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS) in June to help enterprises securely accelerate their transition to the cloud. The company unveiled a new Posture Control solution — Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform — built on AWS.



The company extended its ZTE solution to the Amazon subsidiary. Currently, Zscaler facilitates enterprises’ inline inspection of Internet traffic from cloud workloads utilizing deep integration with Amazon’s cloud-native technologies, which include AWS Secrets Manager, AWS CloudFormation, Gateway Load Balancer and AWS Auto Scaling.

In 2021, the global cloud security leader inked a partnership with TD SYNNEX SNX to provide ZTE solutions to business partners and organizations.

Through this deal, Zscaler accelerated TD SYNNEX’s security portfolio while offering more agility to its business partners as their network and security needs continue to evolve. Zscaler enhanced its available options for speeding up the migration journey into zero-trust architecture.

Zacks Rank & A Key Pick

Zscaler currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while TD SYNNEX presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and Amazon has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. Shares of ZS, SNX and AMZN lost 49.3%, 19.6% and 32.4%, respectively, in the past year.

A top-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Baidu BIDU, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 46 cents southward to $2.51 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16.2% north to $9.16 per share in the past 60 days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 58.1%. Shares of BIDU have slumped 42.8% in the past year.



