Zscaler (ZS), AWS Extend Relationship on Zero Trust Deployment

Zscaler ZS recently announced that it has extended its relationship with Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to help enterprises securely accelerate their transition to the cloud.

Zscaler unveiled a new Posture Control solution, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), which has been built on AWS. ZS’ new CNAPP platform helps DevOps and security teams accelerate cloud adoption and reduces operational complexity and overhead by replacing multiple point security products with a single and unified platform.

The company revealed that it selected AWS because of its prevalence as a primary cloud provider for a large portion of Zscaler’s customer base. Apart from this, the breadth of services, scale and reliability makes AWS a better choice.

Additionally, Zscaler also extended its Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform to AWS. The company facilitates enterprises’ inline inspection of internet traffic from cloud workloads using deep integration with AWS native technologies, including AWS Secrets Manager, AWS CloudFormation, Gateway Load Balancer and AWS Auto Scaling.

The increasing requirement for privileged access security due to digital transformation and cloud migration strategies is fueling the demand for cybersecurity solutions. The pandemic further prompted the incidence of cyber onslaughts as businesses of all sizes are transitioning their operations to various online platforms.

Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform detects the most sophisticated attacks, ransomware and other unethical movements in the cloud. Moreover, the company’s Edge cloud for policy enforcement, multi-tenancy, proxy for SSL or TLS inspection and zero-trust network access is well-poised to gain adoption amid the thriving remote-work culture.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Zscaler carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ZS have plunged 53.6% year to date (“YTD”).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector are ON Semiconductor ON and Analog Devices ADI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised to $1.26 per share from $1.05 over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 17.5% to $4.91 per share in the past 60 days.

ON's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%. Shares of ON have plunged 24.9% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 24 cents to $2.42 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 9.6% to $9.24 per share in the past 60 days.

Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ADI have decreased 16% YTD.

