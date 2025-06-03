Zscaler Unveils Advanced AI Security Capabilities to Enhance Data Protection and Combat Cyber Threats

Zscaler announced new AI-driven security innovations at Zenith Live 2025, enhancing data protection and compliance for businesses.

Zscaler, Inc. has unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI) security capabilities aimed at enhancing data security and preventing cyberattacks during its Zenith Live event in Las Vegas. These innovations are designed to assist businesses in safely adopting AI technologies while addressing challenges such as protecting proprietary information and ensuring regulatory compliance. The advancements include AI-powered data security classification, enhanced generative AI protections, automated user-to-application segmentation, and improved network intelligence through Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX). These solutions leverage Zscaler’s extensive security cloud infrastructure to provide precise threat detection and facilitate collaboration, ultimately allowing organizations to harness AI securely and effectively. Chief Product Officer Adam Geller emphasizes the importance of these innovations in navigating the complexities of the digital landscape.

Potential Positives

Zscaler announced advanced AI security capabilities that enhance data security and help prevent cyberattacks, addressing critical challenges for businesses adopting AI.

The introduction of AI-powered Data Security Classification allows organizations to perform granular assessments of their data security posture significantly faster, improving compliance and risk management.

Enhanced protections for Generative AI applications provide organizations with greater policy compliance and data protection, addressing growing concerns around sensitive data in AI workflows.

New AI-Powered Segmentation capabilities simplify app management and improve an organization's security posture, further solidifying Zscaler’s leadership in securing hybrid cloud environments.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements may raise concerns regarding the reliability of Zscaler's claims about future product capabilities and associated benefits, given the potential for undisclosed factors to impact actual results significantly.



The mention of potential delays and unexpected difficulties in executing product capabilities could create apprehensions about the company's ability to deliver on its promises.



There are risks associated with changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI, which may impact the company's strategic direction and offerings.

FAQ

What are Zscaler's latest AI security capabilities?

Zscaler announced advanced AI security capabilities to enhance data security, stop cyberattacks, and safeguard sensitive information.

How does Zscaler ensure compliance with AI technologies?

Zscaler provides solutions to maintain regulatory compliance while utilizing AI technologies, blocking policy-violating prompts and safeguarding sensitive data.

What innovations were showcased at Zenith Live 2025?

Innovations include AI-powered data security classification, enhanced generative AI protections, and AI-powered segmentation to streamline security processes.

How does Zscaler improve threat detection accuracy?

Zscaler leverages its extensive security signal processing, utilizing real-world telemetry to enhance the accuracy of its AI threat detection engines.

What is the significance of Zscaler's AI-powered segmentation?

The AI-powered segmentation automates app management processes, improving security posture and facilitating rapid implementation of segmentation workflows.

LAS VEGAS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Zenith Live Las Vegas



—





Zscaler, Inc.





. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced advanced artificial intelligence (AI) security capabilities and new AI-powered innovations to enhance data security and stop cyberattacks. These advancements address critical challenges for businesses adopting AI, including safeguarding proprietary information and maintaining regulatory compliance.





As organizations adapt to the era of artificial intelligence, Zscaler is enabling businesses to adopt advanced AI technologies securely and at scale. The Zscaler platform securely connects users, devices, and data across distributed environments, leveraging the world’s largest inline security cloud—processing over 500 trillion security signals every day. This unparalleled real-world telemetry powers Zscaler’s AI engines, delivering highly accurate threat detection and effective automated security.





Zscaler’s latest AI-focused solutions address the complexities associated with deploying advanced AI tools in large, distributed environments. The new capabilities drive precision, automate threat neutralization, and power frictionless collaboration by harnessing the power of AI to unify users, applications, devices, clouds, and branches.





The following solutions—showcased during Zenith Live 2025—are available for Zscaler customers to accelerate secure, AI-driven innovation:









AI-powered Data Security Classification:



Zscaler’s newest AI-powered data security classification brings human-like intuition to identifying sensitive content, now including more than 200 categories, allowing advanced classifications that find new and unexpected sensitive data beyond traditional regex-based signature detection. As a result, organizations can get very granular data security posture assessment in a fraction of the time.



Zscaler’s newest AI-powered data security classification brings human-like intuition to identifying sensitive content, now including more than 200 categories, allowing advanced classifications that find new and unexpected sensitive data beyond traditional regex-based signature detection. As a result, organizations can get very granular data security posture assessment in a fraction of the time.





Enhanced Generative AI Protections with Expanded Prompt Visibility



: Zscaler delivers greater visibility and control over GenAI applications, including Microsoft CoPilot, by enabling advanced prompt classification and inspection. Organizations can block prompts that violate policies and leverage existing DLP capabilities to safeguard sensitive data and ensure compliance across AI-powered workflows.



: Zscaler delivers greater visibility and control over GenAI applications, including Microsoft CoPilot, by enabling advanced prompt classification and inspection. Organizations can block prompts that violate policies and leverage existing DLP capabilities to safeguard sensitive data and ensure compliance across AI-powered workflows.





AI-Powered Segmentation:



Enhancements include the first purpose-built user-to-application segmentation AI automation engine to now simplify app management, app grouping and segmentation workflows with user identity built in. This capability significantly accelerates the segmentation workflow to rapidly improve an organization's security posture.



Enhancements include the first purpose-built user-to-application segmentation AI automation engine to now simplify app management, app grouping and segmentation workflows with user identity built in. This capability significantly accelerates the segmentation workflow to rapidly improve an organization's security posture.









Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) Network Intelligence







: Powered with AI, Network Operations can now instantly benchmark and visualize internet and regional ISP performance, correlating last-mile and intermediate ISP outages with multi-path flow analysis to optimize connections to Zscaler data centers and applications, ensuring greater reliability and improved performance. Additionally, network operations teams can also proactively detect, isolate, and analyze trends for disruptive ISP issues, such as packet loss impacting users, enabling faster remediation through rerouting, and cost savings via better ISP negotiations.







"Zscaler is redesigning the boundaries of enterprise security by advancing AI-driven innovations that address the complex challenges of today's digital age," said Adam Geller, Chief Product Officer, Zscaler. "With industry-first capabilities like AI-driven threat detection and automated segmentation, we empower organizations to adopt and scale AI responsibly and securely. These advancements not only neutralize emerging threats but accelerate collaboration and operational efficiency, allowing businesses to capitalize on the transformative power of AI with confidence and precision."







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to new innovations Zscaler is developing. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to Zscaler and its customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether future sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 29, 2025, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.







About Zscaler







Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.







Media Contact







Nick Gonzalez





Sr. Manager, Media Relations









press@zscaler.com







