Zscaler Report: Deployment of Zero Trust Could Reduce Global Cyber Losses by Up to 31%

Research shows zero trust could prevent up to 31% of cyber incidents, potentially reducing global losses by $465 billion annually.

Quiver AI Summary

Zscaler, Inc. has released a report indicating that nearly a third of cyber incidents studied could have been averted through the implementation of zero trust security frameworks, combined with proper cybersecurity practices. The analysis, based on data from the Marsh McLennan Cyber Risk Intelligence Center, suggests that widespread adoption of zero trust could reduce annual insured cyber losses by up to 31%, translating to approximately $465 billion in potential global economic savings. While North America faced significantly higher cyber incident rates than Europe, a larger percentage of European incidents were deemed preventable with zero trust methods. The report emphasizes the increasing importance of zero trust, particularly in light of a sharp rise in ransomware attacks, and highlights the benefits for larger companies in mitigating risk. Zscaler's Risk360 service can assist organizations in measuring and managing their cyber risk, improving outcomes in insurance applications.

Potential Positives

Zscaler highlights the significant economic benefit of deploying zero trust security by projecting potential global annual economic losses reduction of up to $465 billion.

The report emphasizes the increasing frequency of cyber incidents, particularly ransomware, and positions Zscaler’s zero trust model as a crucial defense mechanism for organizations.

Zscaler customers reportedly receive more favorable cyber insurance policies, indicating a competitive advantage for firms using their solutions during underwriting processes.

The introduction of Risk360 enhances Zscaler’s offerings, providing organizations with a comprehensive cyber risk profile, thus adding value to their cybersecurity services.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that a significant percentage of cyber incidents (31% in North America) could have been prevented by implementing zero trust security, which may suggest a widespread failure in existing cybersecurity practices among organizations.

The rise in ransomware incidents, with a 126% increase in a single year, indicates that the current security measures are inadequate, potentially reflecting poorly on Zscaler's effectiveness as a security provider.

By stating that only companies with over $1 billion in revenue benefit the most from zero trust, it could imply that smaller organizations may struggle to see equivalent value from Zscaler's services, potentially limiting market reach.

FAQ

What is zero trust in cybersecurity?

Zero trust is a security model requiring continuous verification for every user, application, and device accessing enterprise systems.

How can zero trust reduce cyber insurance claims?

Implementing zero trust can potentially decrease insured cyber losses by up to 31% annually, as indicated by the report.

What are the economic impacts of adopting zero trust?

The report estimates a projected reduction of up to $465 billion in global annual economic losses with widespread zero trust deployment.

Which regions experienced more cyber incidents?

North America saw significantly more cyber incidents than Europe, with almost four times the number of attacks reported.

How does Zscaler support organizations in cyber risk management?

Zscaler's Risk360 service helps organizations quantify cyber risk and streamline cyber insurance applications, enhancing their overall risk profile.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ZS Insider Trading Activity

$ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY MANGAL has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 190,480 shares for an estimated $38,228,210 .

. SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,982 shares for an estimated $8,642,063 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,333 shares for an estimated $8,093,118 .

. CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,824 shares for an estimated $5,196,342 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 21,146 shares for an estimated $4,858,649 .

. REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,636 shares for an estimated $2,124,196 .

. MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,354 shares for an estimated $1,468,957 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,018 shares for an estimated $1,002,674.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $ZS stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZS in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZS forecast page.

$ZS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ZS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $305.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $207.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $242.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $233.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 03/06/2025

Full Release







Nearly a third of the cyber events encompassed by the study potentially could have been prevented



if zero trust was deployed, assuming proper cyber security hygiene was also applied



if zero trust was deployed, assuming proper cyber security hygiene was also applied





Companies can limit the risk of a damaging cyber incident by deploying zero trust





,



potentially



reducing insured cyber loss by up to 31%



annually







SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Zscaler, Inc.







(NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today published a special report, examining the number of cyber incident insurance claims that potentially could have been avoided if the victim organization had deployed a zero trust architecture. Using the Marsh McLennan Cyber Risk Intelligence Center’s proprietary cyber losses dataset from the past eight-years, which collates cyber incidents from past claims, researchers estimated that overall cyber losses could have been potentially reduced by up to 31% had the organizations widely deployed zero trust security. This adds up to a projected reduction of up to $465 billion in global annual total economic losses.





The analysis showed that North America experienced significantly more cyber incidents than the rest of the world during the past eight-year period, experiencing almost four times the amount of European cyber incidents. However, of the total incidents encompassed by the study, the percentage of attacks that potentially could have been mitigated by zero trust was greater internationally, with 41% of European events assessed as potentially preventable through zero trust architecture compared to 31% of events in North America.





Scott Stransky, Managing Director and Head of the Marsh McLennan Cyber Risk Intelligence Center, said: “Being able to quantify the cost associated with the lack of zero trust implementation has not been previously investigated. The figure demonstrates the value and benefit of such controls, and highlights the potential benefits of greater cyber hygiene across industries.”





The report highlighted that the rise in ransomware incidents, which increased 126% in a single year, has elevated the proportion of events that zero trust could have mitigated globally. From a size perspective, companies with over $1 billion in annual revenue stood to benefit the most from zero trust implementation, with 60% of attacks being deemed mitigable.





Stephen Singh, Global Vice President, M&A/Divestiture and Cyber Risk, Zscaler, said: “This report underscores the importance of recognizing Zero Trust as a fundamental cybersecurity control that fortifies cyber hygiene. With the external attack surface identified as a key predictor of potential breaches, adopting Zero Trust and phasing out outdated, high-risk technologies such as firewalls and VPNs, shows a dramatic reduction in risk exposure.”





Zero trust significantly increases the security of enterprise IT infrastructure and limits the ability for attackers to cause widespread and costly damage, by requiring continuous verification of every user, application, and device accessing an enterprise.





Darin Hurd, CISO at Guaranteed Rates, commented: "We now have independent validation that zero trust offers significant benefits for cyber security practitioners responsible for mitigating business risk - companies that prioritize zero trust investments gain a significant edge as cyber defenders.”





Some Zscaler customers are already receiving more favorable policies when partnering with cyber insurance underwriters, using Zscaler to accurately quantify business risk. Risk360, a part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange



TM



security platform, is a powerful cyber risk quantification service that streamlines cyber insurance applications and renewals.





Built on Zscaler's powerful Data Fabric for Security, Risk 360 provides organizations with a comprehensive and accurate cyber risk profile. With more than 50 million devices using Zscaler agents to collect and share telemetry, the platform provides in-depth visibility across an IT estate, enabling customers to share their zero trust adoption during the underwriting process.





Download the





full version of the special report





now to dive further into the data.







About Zscaler







Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.







Media Contact







Nick Gonzalez





Sr. Manager, Media Relations









press@zscaler.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.