Zscaler Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), on Tuesday, reported a first-quarter net loss of $11.6 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.1 million or $0.08 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $159.5 million or $0.96 per share, compared to $124.3 million or $0.77 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 26% to $788.11 million from $627.96 million.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $797 million to $799 million and adjusted income per share of about $0.89 to $0.90.

For the full year of fiscal 2026, the company expect revenue of approximately $3.282 billion to $3.301 billion and adjusted net income per share of $3.78 to $3.82.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.