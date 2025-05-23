Zscaler Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2025 Security Service Edge Magic Quadrant

Zscaler has been recognized in Gartner's Leaders quadrant for the 2025 Security Service Edge Magic Quadrant, excelling in execution capability.

Zscaler, Inc. has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a leader in the "2025 Security Service Edge Magic Quadrant," achieving the highest ranking on the 'Ability to Execute' axis. This report highlights the significance of Secure Service Edge (SSE) in providing secure, identity-driven access to internet resources, SaaS platforms, and private applications, driven by trends like VPN replacement and Zero Trust networking. Zscaler, with over 15 years of cybersecurity expertise, focuses on enhancing this approach with its Zero Trust Everywhere framework. CEO Jay Chaudhry expressed pride in Zscaler's recognition, emphasizing their commitment to a comprehensive SSE platform that meets the dynamic threat environment. The press release also notes Zscaler's goal to facilitate digital transformation and improve security for organizations globally.

Potential Positives

Zscaler has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of Gartner's "2025 Security Service Edge Magic Quadrant," showcasing its leadership in the cloud security market.

The company was recognized for having the highest placement on the ‘Ability to Execute’ axis, indicating strong performance and capability compared to peers.

The growth forecast for the SaaS market, identified by Gartner, aligns with Zscaler's strategies and offerings, suggesting potential for increased business opportunities.

This recognition reinforces Zscaler's commitment to delivering robust security solutions, potentially enhancing customer trust and confidence in its products.

Potential Negatives

There is a disclaimer from Gartner stating that it does not endorse any vendor, product, or service in its research publications, which may undermine the impact of Zscaler's recognition as a leader.



The focus on the need for VPN replacement and evolving threat landscapes may highlight gaps in traditional security methods, which Zscaler aims to address, potentially indicating areas where existing solutions fall short.



The press release depends heavily on third-party recognition (Gartner's Magic Quadrant), which may lead to questions about the company's ability to maintain its leader status without ongoing validation from external analysts.

FAQ

What is the significance of Zscaler being in the Leaders quadrant?

Being positioned in the Leaders quadrant by Gartner signifies Zscaler's excellence and strong performance in the SSE market.

What does Security Service Edge (SSE) enable?

SSE enables secure, identity-driven access for users to internet resources, SaaS platforms, and private applications.

How does Zscaler enhance the SSE approach?

Zscaler enhances SSE with Zero Trust Everywhere, streamlining IT operations through a unified, cloud-native platform.

Why is SaaS adoption important according to Gartner?

Gartner estimates SaaS as the largest cloud revenue generator, projected to grow over 15% annually through 2028.

Who can be contacted for media inquiries about Zscaler?

For media inquiries, please contact Nick Gonzalez at press@zscaler.com.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Zscaler, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the “2025 Security Service Edge Magic Quadrant.” This year, Zscaler set the bar by excelling beyond all other vendors, placed highest on the ‘Ability to Execute’ axis.





SSE enables secure, identity- and policy-driven access for the right users to the appropriate internet resources, SaaS platforms, and private applications. The report calls out key SSE market drivers such as VPN replacement, Zero Trust networking, and SaaS adoption and GenAI security, stating: “Gartner estimates that SaaS is the largest cloud revenue generator and that it will grow at a compound annual rate of over 15% through 2028.”



1







Leveraging over 15 years of cybersecurity innovation and insights from thousands of CIOs and CISOs, Zscaler enhances this approach with Zero Trust Everywhere. By expanding the SSE platform beyond user access, Zscaler enables organizations to streamline their IT operations through a unified, cloud-native SSE platform designed to safeguard their entire enterprise.





“We’re proud to see Gartner recognize Zscaler's position in the Leaders quadrant, reinforcing our mission to help organizations unlock the full potential of their information while driving business performance,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “Being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for SSE is a testament to our commitment to delivering a comprehensive, industry-leading SSE platform that safeguards enterprises against today’s rapidly evolving and complex threat landscape. My vision is to extend Zero Trust Everywhere– to users, to branches, to workloads, and IoT/OT devices."





A complimentary copy of this 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE report can be downloaded





here





. For additional insights from Zscaler CPO Adam Geller, please read this





blog





.







1



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, Charlie Winckless, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, Charanpal Bhogal, 20 May 2025.







Disclaimer



:





Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.







About Zscaler







Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.







Media Contacts







Nick Gonzalez, Sr. Manager, Media Relations,





press@zscaler.com







