Zscaler, Inc. Reports 23% Revenue Growth in Q3 Fiscal 2025 Despite GAAP Net Loss

Zscaler's Q3 2025 revenue surged 23% to $678 million, despite a GAAP net loss of $4.1 million.

Zscaler, Inc. reported impressive financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025, with revenue increasing by 23% year-over-year to $678.0 million and calculated billings rising 25% to $784.5 million. However, the company faced a GAAP net loss of $4.1 million compared to a profit of $19.1 million during the same period last year, while non-GAAP net income saw a rise from $113.0 million to $136.8 million. The deferred revenue also grew by 26%, reaching $1.985 billion. CEO Jay Chaudhry emphasized the growing adoption of their Zero Trust Exchange platform amidst increasing demand for AI security solutions. Recently, Zscaler announced key executive appointments, a definitive agreement to acquire Red Canary for managed detection and response services, and received recognition as a leader in the security market from Gartner and IDC. Additionally, the company introduced new offerings such as Asset Exposure Management, further enhancing its security services. The outlook for the fourth quarter forecasts revenue between $705 million and $707 million, along with anticipated non-GAAP income from operations of approximately $152 million to $154 million.

Potential Positives

Revenue growth of 23% year-over-year to $678.0 million demonstrates strong demand for Zscaler's services.

Calculated billings increased by 25% year-over-year to $784.5 million, indicating robust customer engagement and subscription growth.

Deferred revenue rose by 26% year-over-year to $1,985.0 million, reflecting an expanding customer base and long-term revenue visibility.

Zscaler's recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) underscores its competitive position in the industry.

Potential Negatives

GAAP net loss of $4.1 million marks a significant shift from the GAAP net income of $19.1 million reported in the same quarter last year.

GAAP loss from operations increased to $25.4 million, a notable drop from a loss of $3.0 million in the previous year's third quarter, indicating worsening operational efficiency.

Free cash flow declined to 18% of revenue from 22% in the same quarter of the previous year, suggesting a decrease in cash generation relative to revenue growth.

FAQ

What were Zscaler's Q3 2025 revenue highlights?

Zscaler reported $678.0 million in revenue, marking a 23% year-over-year increase.

How did calculated billings perform in Q3 2025?

Calculated billings grew by 25% year-over-year, reaching $784.5 million.

What was Zscaler's net income for Q3 2025?

Zscaler experienced a GAAP net loss of $4.1 million compared to a GAAP net income of $19.1 million in Q3 2024.

Who were the recent executive appointments at Zscaler?

Kevin Rubin was appointed as CFO, and Raj Judge joined the Board of Directors as EVP of Corporate Strategy & Ventures.

What is Zscaler's financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025?

Zscaler expects revenue between $705 million and $707 million for Q4 fiscal 2025.

Revenue grows 23% year-over-year to $678.0 million





Calculated billings grows 25% year-over-year to $784.5 million





GAAP net loss of $4.1 million compared to GAAP net income of $19.1 million on a year-over-year basis





Non-GAAP net income of $136.8 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $113.0 million on a year-over-year basis













SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended April 30, 2025.



,



ended April 30, 2025.





“We delivered outstanding Q3 results as an increasing number of customers adopt our expanding Zero Trust Exchange platform. We enable customers to realize Zero Trust Everywhere while lowering operational cost and complexity,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. “The proliferation of AI in all aspects of business is increasing the need for our AI security. We empower customers to securely adopt both public GenAI apps and their own private AI apps, and we are increasing our investments in this area.”







Revenue:



$678.0 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.



Income (loss) from operations:



GAAP loss from operations was $25.4 million, or 4% of revenue, compared to $3.0 million, or 1% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $146.7 million, or 22% of revenue, compared to $121.8 million, or 22% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



Net income (loss):



GAAP net loss was $4.1 million, compared to GAAP net income of $19.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $136.8 million, compared to $113.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



Net income (loss) per share, diluted:



GAAP net loss per share was $0.03, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.12 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.84, compared to $0.71 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



Cash flows:



Cash provided by operations was $211.1 million, or 31% of revenue, compared to $173.4 million, or 31% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $119.5 million, or 18% of revenue, compared to $123.1 million, or 22% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



Deferred revenue:



$1,985.0 million as of April 30, 2025, an increase of 26% year-over-year.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:



$3,005.6 million as of April 30, 2025, an increase of $595.9 million from July 31, 2024.













Recent Business Highlights









Announced the appointment of Kevin Rubin as Chief Financial Officer. Rubin brings over two decades of experience leading finance organizations at high-growth public and private companies.







Announced the appointment of Raj Judge to the Board of Directors, and as EVP of Corporate Strategy & Ventures. Judge brings over 25 years of experience in the tech legal and venture capital space.







In May 2025, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Red Canary, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) vendor. By combining Zscaler’s high-volume and high-quality data with Red Canary's domain expertise in MDR, Zscaler will accelerate its vision to deliver AI-powered security operations.







Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE) for the fourth year in a row.







Positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Loss Prevention (DLP) 2025 Vendor Assessment, which offers a comprehensive evaluation of nine companies in the competitive DLP space based on detailed analysis of vendor capabilities and performance and market trajectories.







Introduced Zscaler Asset Exposure Management, a critical foundation of the company’s broader Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) offerings. Asset Exposure Management provides organizations with a comprehensive and accurate inventory of their assets and their risk.







Zscaler’s ThreatLabz published several research reports, including the 2025 AI Security Report, the 2025 VPN Risk Report, and the 2025 Phishing Report.













Announced T-Mobile modernized its infrastructure with Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange to provide Zero Trust security to its employees and team members whether they are in the office, at home or on the go.







Announced the inclusion of Zscaler solutions in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP), a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.













Change in Non-GAAP Measures Presentation







Effective August 1, 2024, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods in fiscal 2025 and beyond. Given the significant growth of our business and non-GAAP operating income, we believe this change is necessary to better reflect the performance of our business. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.







Financial Outlook







For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, we expect:







Revenue of $705 million to $707 million



Non-GAAP income from operations of $152 million to $154 million



Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.79 to $0.80, assuming approximately 164 million fully diluted shares outstanding and a non-GAAP tax rate of 23%











For the full year of fiscal 2025, we expect:







Revenue of approximately $2.659 billion to $2.661 billion



Calculated billings of $3.184 billion to $3.189 billion



Non-GAAP income from operations of $573 million to $575 million



Non-GAAP net income per share of $3.18 to $3.19, assuming approximately 163 million fully diluted shares outstanding and a non-GAAP tax rate of 23%







These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.





Guidance for non-GAAP income from operations excludes stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of debt issuance costs, and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We have not reconciled our expectations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For those reasons, we are also unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future results. Accordingly, a reconciliation for the guidance for non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share is not available without unreasonable effort.





For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







Zscaler will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter of fiscal 2025 and outlook for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and full year fiscal 2025 today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time).











Date:







Thursday, May 29, 2025











Time:







1:30 p.m. PT











Webcast:









https://ir.zscaler.com













Dial-in:







To join by phone, register at the following link: (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa63048e1e74d49ad9d61c0370b786cbb. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.















Upcoming Conferences







Fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 investor conference participation schedule:







Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco





Thursday, June 5, 2025









FBN 28th Semi-Annual Virtual Technology Conference (Virtual)





Friday, June 6, 2025









2025 BMO Virtual Software Conference (Virtual)





Monday, June 9, 2025











Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com/







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and full year fiscal 2025. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: macroeconomic influences and instability, geopolitical events, operations and financial results and the economy in general; risks related to the use of AI in our platform; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth, including fluctuations from period to period; our limited experience with new products and subscriptions and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the discovery of software bugs; our ability to attract and retain new customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for network security products and subscription and support offerings and our ability to remain competitive; length of sales cycles; useful lives of our assets and other estimates; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.





Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025 filed on March 10, 2025 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 filed on September 12, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by us, copies of which are available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information







We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.







About Zscaler







Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.





Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.







Investor Relations Contacts







Ashwin Kesireddy





VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance





(415) 798-1475





ir@zscaler.com





Natalia Wodecki





Media Relations Contact





press@zscaler.com











ZSCALER, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except per share amounts)













(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

















April 30,













April 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Revenue





$





678,034













$





553,201













$





1,953,889













$





1,574,903













Cost of revenue



(1) (2)











155,978

















118,331

















445,938

















346,924













Gross profit









522,056

















434,870

















1,507,951

















1,227,979













Operating expenses:





































Sales and marketing



(1) (2)











314,605

















262,447

















928,564

















806,039













Research and development



(1) (2)











169,765

















124,958

















494,879

















360,678













General and administrative



(1)











63,097

















50,478

















180,726

















155,789













Total operating expenses









547,467

















437,883

















1,604,169

















1,322,506













Loss from operations









(25,411





)













(3,013





)













(96,218





)













(94,527





)









Interest income









31,263

















27,570

















92,189

















81,897













Interest expense



(3)











(1,966





)













(2,764





)













(7,448





)













(9,528





)









Other income (expense), net









677

















(927





)













(4,911





)













(1,967





)









Income (loss) before income taxes









4,563

















20,866

















(16,388





)













(24,125





)









Provision for income taxes



(4)











8,688

















1,742

















7,512

















18,703













Net income (loss)





$





(4,125





)









$





19,124













$





(23,900





)









$





(42,828





)









Net income (loss) per share





































Basic





$





(0.03





)









$





0.13













$





(0.16





)









$





(0.29





)









Diluted





$





(0.03





)









$





0.12













$





(0.16





)









$





(0.29





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share





































Basic









154,909

















150,290

















153,699

















148,945













Diluted









154,909

















154,081

















153,699

















148,945



















































































(1)



Includes stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes as follows:













Cost of revenue





$





18,262













$





12,487













$





51,674













$





38,876













Sales and marketing









63,937

















45,490

















198,782

















170,013













Research and development









63,753

















46,346

















188,514

















131,509













General and administrative









21,857

















17,142

















65,769

















59,332













Total





$





167,809













$





121,465













$





504,739













$





399,730



















































































(2)



Includes amortization expense of acquired intangible assets as follows:













Cost of revenue





$





3,830













$





2,962













$





11,320













$





8,396













Sales and marketing









425

















279

















1,275

















731













Research and development









—

















140

















145

















373













Total





$





4,255













$





3,381













$





12,740













$





9,500



















































































(3)



Includes amortization of debt issuance costs





$





984













$





979













$





2,947













$





2,934



















































































(4)



Benefit from a release of valuation allowance (*)





$





247













$





—













$





17,435













$





—



















































































(*)



Tax benefit attributable to the release of the valuation allowance on United Kingdom (U.K.) deferred tax assets.



























ZSCALER, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands)













(unaudited)

















April 30,













July 31,





















2025





















2024















Assets





















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,990,890













$





1,423,080













Short-term investments









1,014,701

















986,574













Accounts receivable, net









615,787

















736,529













Deferred contract acquisition costs









165,752

















148,873













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









128,271

















101,561













Total current assets









3,915,401

















3,396,617













Property and equipment, net









498,896

















383,121













Operating lease right-of-use assets









71,351

















89,758













Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent









298,133

















296,525













Acquired intangible assets, net









51,403

















63,835













Goodwill









417,730

















417,029













Other noncurrent assets









86,714

















58,083













Total assets





$





5,339,628













$





4,704,968

































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





















Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





54,609













$





23,309













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









84,666

















91,708













Accrued compensation









155,117

















160,810













Deferred revenue









1,677,895

















1,643,919













Convertible senior notes









1,148,881

















1,142,275













Operating lease liabilities









47,231

















50,866













Total current liabilities









3,168,399

















3,112,887













Deferred revenue, noncurrent









307,090

















251,055













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent









32,703

















44,824













Other noncurrent liabilities









26,497

















22,100













Total liabilities









3,534,689

















3,430,866













Stockholders’ Equity





















Common stock









156

















152













Additional paid-in capital









2,960,521

















2,426,819













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









16,242

















(4,789





)









Accumulated deficit









(1,171,980





)













(1,148,080





)









Total stockholders’ equity









1,804,939

















1,274,102













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





5,339,628













$





4,704,968



























ZSCALER, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(in thousands)













(unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended

















April 30,





















2025





















2024















Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Net loss





$





(23,900





)









$





(42,828





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization expense









74,101

















47,033













Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









12,740

















9,500













Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs









121,499

















94,711













Amortization of debt issuance costs









2,947

















2,934













Non-cash operating lease costs









47,896

















34,913













Stock-based compensation expense









488,696

















382,806













Accretion of investments purchased at a discount









(13,862





)













(14,584





)









Unrealized (gains) losses on hedging transactions









(862





)













1,574













Deferred income taxes









(17,841





)













(5,769





)









Other









1,059

















1,717













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





















Accounts receivable









120,506

















78,406













Deferred contract acquisition costs









(139,986





)













(122,651





)









Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets









(12,182





)













(23,452





)









Accounts payable









28,947

















7,520













Accrued expenses, other current and noncurrent liabilities









(7,033





)













14,647













Accrued compensation









(5,693





)













12,816













Deferred revenue









90,011

















132,354













Operating lease liabilities









(45,194





)













(35,358





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









721,849

















576,289













Cash Flows from Investing Activities





















Purchases of property, equipment and other assets









(104,206





)













(95,204





)









Capitalized internal-use software









(62,871





)













(32,453





)









Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(834





)













(361,781





)









Purchase of strategic investments









(786





)













(2,000





)









Purchases of short-term investments









(886,636





)













(1,003,972





)









Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments









875,893

















839,253













Proceeds from sale of short-term investments









—

















47,165













Net cash used in investing activities









(179,440





)













(608,992





)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities





















Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options









3,497

















11,287













Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan









22,344

















18,407













Payment of deferred consideration related to business acquisitions









(440





)













—













Net cash provided by financing activities









25,401

















29,694













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









567,810

















(3,009





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









1,423,080

















1,262,206













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





1,990,890













$





1,259,197



























ZSCALER, INC.













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(in thousands, except percentages)













(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

















April 30,













April 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















































Revenue





$





678,034













$





553,201













$





1,953,889













$





1,574,903

















































Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin





































GAAP gross profit





$





522,056













$





434,870













$





1,507,951













$





1,227,979













Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes









18,262

















12,487

















51,674

















38,876













Add: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









3,830

















2,962

















11,320

















8,396













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





544,148













$





450,319













$





1,570,945













$





1,275,251













GAAP gross margin









77





%













79





%













77





%













78





%









Non-GAAP gross margin









80





%













81





%













80





%













81





%













































Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin





































GAAP loss from operations





$





(25,411





)









$





(3,013





)









$





(96,218





)









$





(94,527





)









Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes









167,809

















121,465

















504,739

















399,730













Add: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









4,255

















3,381

















12,740

















9,500













Non-GAAP income from operations





$





146,653













$





121,833













$





421,261













$





314,703













GAAP operating margin





(4





)%









(1





)%









(5





)%









(6





)%









Non-GAAP operating margin









22





%













22





%













22





%













20





%























ZSCALER, INC.













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(in thousands, except per share amounts)













(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

















April 30,













April 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted





































GAAP net income (loss)





$





(4,125





)









$





19,124













$





(23,900





)









$





(42,828





)









Add: GAAP provision for income taxes









8,688

















1,742

















7,512

















18,703













GAAP income (loss) before income taxes









4,563

















20,866

















(16,388





)













(24,125





)









Add:





































Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes









167,809

















121,465

















504,739

















399,730













Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









4,255

















3,381

















12,740

















9,500













Amortization of debt issuance costs









984

















979

















2,947

















2,934













Non-GAAP net income before income taxes









177,611

















146,691

















504,038

















388,039













Non-GAAP provision for income taxes



(1)











40,844

















33,739

















115,927

















89,249













Non-GAAP net income





$





136,767













$





112,952













$





388,111













$





298,790

















































GAAP provision for income taxes





$





8,688













$





1,742













$





7,512













$





18,703













Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments



(2)











32,156

















31,997

















108,415

















70,546













Non-GAAP provision for income taxes



(1)







$





40,844













$





33,739













$





115,927













$





89,249













Non-GAAP effective tax rate



(1)











23





%













23





%













23





%













23





%













































Non-GAAP net income





$





136,767













$





112,952













$





388,111













$





298,790













Add: Non-GAAP interest expense, net of tax related to the convertible senior notes









276

















276

















828

















828













Numerator used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted





$





137,043













$





113,228













$





388,939













$





299,618

















































GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted





$





(0.03





)









$





0.12













$





(0.16





)









$





(0.29





)









Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes









1.03

















0.76

















3.10

















2.51













Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









0.03

















0.02

















0.08

















0.06













Amortization of debt issuance costs









0.01

















0.01

















0.02

















0.02













Income tax and other tax adjustments



(2)











(0.20





)













(0.20





)













(0.67





)













(0.44





)









Non-GAAP interest expense, net of tax related to the convertible senior notes









—

















—

















0.01

















0.01













Adjustment to total fully diluted earnings per share



(3)











—

















—

















0.01

















0.01













Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted





$





0.84













$





0.71













$





2.39













$





1.88

















































Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted









154,909

















154,081

















153,699

















148,945













Add: Outstanding potentially dilutive equity incentive awards









2,812

















—

















3,113

















4,306













Add: Convertible senior notes









7,626

















7,626

















7,626

















7,626













Less: Antidilutive impact of capped call transactions



(4)











(1,946





)













(2,050





)













(1,656





)













(1,539





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted









163,401

















159,657

















162,782

















159,338













___________







(1)



Effective August 1, 2024, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods in fiscal 2025 and beyond. Given the significant growth of our business and non-GAAP operating income, we believe this change is necessary to better reflect the performance of our business. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.







(2)



Consists of income tax adjustments related to our long-term non-GAAP effective tax rate of 23%. In the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025, we recognized a tax benefit of $0.2 million and $17.4 million, respectively, attributable to the release of the valuation allowance on U.K. deferred tax assets.







(3)



The sum of the fully diluted earnings per share impact of individual reconciling items may not total to fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share due to the weighted-average shares used in computing the GAAP net loss per share differs from the weighted-average shares used in computing the non-GAAP net income per share, and due to rounding of the individual reconciling items. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares, which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.







(4)



We exclude the in-the-money portion of the convertible senior notes for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as they are covered by our capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are antidilutive under GAAP but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of the convertible senior notes and therefore are included in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding. The capped calls have an antidilutive impact when the average stock price of our common stock in a given period is higher than their exercise price.











ZSCALER, INC.













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(in thousands, except percentages)













(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

















April 30,













April 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Calculated Billings





































Revenue





$





678,034













$





553,201













$





1,953,889













$





1,574,903













Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period









1,984,985

















1,577,014

















1,984,985

















1,577,014













Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period









(1,878,505





)













(1,502,175





)













(1,894,974





)













(1,439,676





)









Calculated billings





$





784,514













$





628,040













$





2,043,900













$





1,712,241

















































Free Cash Flow





































Net cash provided by operating activities





$





211,081













$





173,414













$





721,849













$





576,289













Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets









(72,163





)













(35,651





)













(104,206





)













(95,204





)









Less: Capitalized internal-use software









(19,455





)













(14,637





)













(62,871





)













(32,453





)









Free cash flow





$





119,463













$





123,126













$





554,772













$





448,632

















































Free Cash Flow Margin





































Net cash provided by operating activities, as a percentage of revenue









31





%













31





%













37





%













37





%









Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets, as a percentage of revenue





(10





)%









(6





)%









(6





)%









(6





)%









Less: Capitalized internal-use software, as a percentage of revenue





(3





)%









(3





)%









(3





)%









(3





)%









Free cash flow margin









18





%













22





%













28





%













28





%















ZSCALER, INC.









Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, as it has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP has been included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.







Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures







Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because it is a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, which is a cash expense, are excluded because these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity incentive awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and amortization of debt issuance costs from the convertible senior notes are excluded because these are non-cash expenses and are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance.





Effective August 1, 2024, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. Given the significant growth of our business and non-GAAP operating income, we believe this change is necessary to better reflect the performance of our business. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin





. We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.









Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin





. We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue.









Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted





. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and the non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income plus the non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period and the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible senior notes.









Calculated Billings





. We define calculated billings as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced for subscriptions to access our cloud platform, together with related support services for our new and existing customers. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent quarterly in advance, monthly in advance or multi-year in advance.









Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin





. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.