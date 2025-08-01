Zscaler Finalizes Red Canary Acquisition To Bolster AI-Driven Security Operations

(RTTNews) - Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), a cloud security leader, has completed its acquisition of Red Canary, aiming to deliver unified Security Operations by combining AI-driven threat detection with exposure management.

Initially, Red Canary will function as a standalone business unit under Zscaler, leveraging its new parent's scale while continuing to enhance its Security Operations Center - SOC capabilities.

Zscaler plans to integrate Red Canary's agentic AI with its Data Fabric for Security to offer a comprehensive SOC solution. The platform will support both internal security operations and partner-driven managed SOC services.

Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry highlighted the strategic fit, noting that Red Canary's expertise and threat detection capabilities, alongside Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, will create a powerful security operations platform that enhances threat visibility, response, and defense automation.

Red Canary CEO Brian Beyer stated the merger will accelerate progress for the cybersecurity community, unifying Zscaler's zero trust architecture with Red Canary's automated SOC tools to significantly improve threat response times and simplify operations.

Following the acquisition, Red Canary will be known as Red Canary, a Zscaler company. Forward-looking statements caution that outcomes depend on successful integration and other risk factors outlined in Zscaler's SEC filings.

ZS currently trades at $280.27 or 1.85% lower on the NasdaqGS.

