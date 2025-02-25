Zscaler Expands Exposure Management With Unified Asset Risk Solution

(RTTNews) - Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), a US-based cloud security company Monday has introduced Zscaler Asset Exposure Management, enhancing how organizations manage asset risk, known as Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management - CAASM. As a key part of Zscaler's Continuous Threat Exposure Management - CTEM suite, this solution consolidates data from multiple sources to provide a precise asset inventory and identify security gaps to reduce cyber risk.

Organizations often face challenges in maintaining an accurate asset inventory, forcing IT and security teams to rely on spreadsheets, making risk assessment and remediation difficult. This is especially critical in regulated industries like healthcare and finance, where non-compliance can lead to hefty fines.

Zscaler Asset Exposure Management, built on Zscaler's Data Fabric for Security, integrates data from hundreds of sources, including its cloud security platform, to provide a precise asset inventory and risk assessment. Processing over 500 billion security transactions daily, Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange offers deep visibility into assets across branches, factories, and multi-cloud environments, enhancing security effectiveness.

Zscaler Asset Exposure Management offers comprehensive asset risk management, enabling organizations to:

-- Create an Accurate Asset Inventory: Aggregate and deduplicate data from multiple sources to provide a comprehensive view of assets and their associated software stacks.

-- Identify Coverage Gaps: Detect assets lacking essential security measures, such as missing Endpoint Detection and Response - EDR solutions or outdated software versions.

-- Enhance Data Accuracy: Improve data hygiene by automatically updating Configuration Management Databases - CMDB and resolving data discrepancies across systems.

-- Mitigate Risks: Trigger automated remediation workflows and policy adjustments to restrict access for users associated with risky assets, thereby immediately lowering enterprise risk.

Alongside Zscaler Risk360 and Unified Vulnerability Management, this CAASM solution offers customers a comprehensive approach to managing exposure more effectively.

Mike Melo, CISO of LifeLabs, highlighted the challenges of managing endpoint security, noting that previous CAASM tools lacked essential policy management features. He expects Zscaler's new solution to save hundreds of hours in manual work and deliver value within a week, thanks to its integration with Zscaler's Data Fabric for Security.

Adam Geller, Zscaler's Chief Product Officer, emphasized that businesses have long struggled to track their assets and assess risk. By leveraging 500 billion daily transactions and third-party data, Zscaler provides deeper insights, helping customers make informed decisions.

Michelle Abraham, Senior Research Director at IDC, noted that Zscaler's ability to integrate and enrich data enhances asset visibility and security insights, establishing a strong foundation for improved cyber hygiene.

