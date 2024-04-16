ZROZ Crowded With Sellers

In the case of ZROZ, the RSI reading has hit 29.1 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 38.6. A bullish investor could look at ZROZ's 29.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ZROZ's low point in its 52 week range is $64.03 per share, with $95.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.47. ZROZ shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: VTI Dividend History
GAINN Historical Stock Prices
RVACU Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.