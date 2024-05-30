News & Insights

Stocks

Zoono Group Expands Shares on ASX

May 30, 2024 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zoono Group Limited (AU:ZNO) has released an update.

Zoono Group Limited has applied for the quotation of new securities, specifically 555,555 ordinary fully paid shares, to be listed on the ASX under the ticker ZNO, with the issue date set for May 29, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to expand its financial horizons and is detailed in their latest announcement on May 30, 2024.

For further insights into AU:ZNO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.