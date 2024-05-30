Zoono Group Expands Shares on ASX

Zoono Group Limited (AU:ZNO) has released an update.

Zoono Group Limited has applied for the quotation of new securities, specifically 555,555 ordinary fully paid shares, to be listed on the ASX under the ticker ZNO, with the issue date set for May 29, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to expand its financial horizons and is detailed in their latest announcement on May 30, 2024.

