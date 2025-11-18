Markets
ZoomInfo Unveils AI Builder Catalog For Hiring Efficiency

November 18, 2025 — 09:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM), the market intelligence provider, announced on Tuesday the launch of AI Builder Catalog to enhance AI hiring efficiency for companies.

The catalog effectively allows recruiters to create comprehensive talent profiles beyond the traditional formats of resumes.

It focuses on identifying the top AI talent through verifiable souces, contributions and expertise. Recruiters using the platform can access a unified view of candidates' work from various souces and platforms.

The tool also helps in identifying engaging passive talent and justifying hiring decisions with unbiased evidence.

GTM is currently trading at $9.54, down $0.08 or 0.83 percent on the Nasdaq.

