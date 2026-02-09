ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Reveals Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $34.7 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $14.6 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $106.2 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $319.1 million from $309.1 million last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.7 Mln. vs. $14.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $319.1 Mln vs. $309.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.25 To $ 0.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 306 M To $ 309 M

Guidance for the full-year 2026:- Revenue = $1.247 - $1.267 Billion Adjusted Net Income Per Share =$1.10 - $1.12

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.